Past champions J.T. Poston, Davis Love III, Brandt Snedeker, Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore and Jim Herman have committed to play in next week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Poston, who will make his seventh Wyndham Championship start, is the 2019 champion who fired an 8-under par 62 on his way to the victory. Poston, a Western Carolina graduate and Hickory native, went the entire 72 holes without making a bogey.

Love, a three-time winner in Greensboro, last won the tournament in 2015 and is making his 26th appearance. He will tie Fuzzy Zoeller for the most appearances in the 84-year history of the tournament.

Simpson, a former Wake Forest star and Raleigh native, is the all-time money winner in tournament history in 14 starts. He has battled neck injuries and is working his way back into form this summer. He captured his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship in 2011 and went on to win the 2012 U.S. Open 10 months later.

Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in 2007, his first-career win, and again in 2018, shooting a course-record 59 in the first round. He became just the 10th golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 round in official tournament play.

Moore finished tied for 21st last year and will make his 14th appearance at Sedgefield next week. He won the Wyndham Championship in 2009 after a three-hole playoff. Moore, a five-time PGA Tour winner from Las Vegas, finished tied for sixth in 2018, his best finish here since winning in 2009.

Herman is a three-time winner who hoisted the Sam Snead Cup in 2020 after his epic weekend performance in which he finished 61-64, 15-under par over his final 36 holes, to beat Billy Horschel by a stroke.

Also committing to next week’s tournament was Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

Lowry ranked 31st in the world and is 72nd in the FedEx Cup points race. He needs to finish in the top 70 to advance to the playoffs.

Woodland is a four-time PGA Tour winner who won his U.S. Open at Pebble Beach four years ago. His best finishes this season are ties for ninth at the Cadence Bank Houston Open and The Genesis Invitational.

“Shane Lowry is an international star, and having him back at the Wyndham Championship is major news for our PGA Tour event,” said Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director. “He’s one of the guys that commands a following whenever and wherever he tees it up whether it’s the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour or a Ryder Cup. Gary Woodland is great player – his U.S. Open win at Pebble Beach by three strokes over Brooks Koepka and six strokes over Jon Rahm was truly impressive.”

The tournament, one of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour, is scheduled for Aug. 3-5.