Proposed public money to keep ACC in N.C. makes Charlotte stiff competition for Greensboro

A state budget proposal would give the ACC $15 million to keep its headquarters in North Carolina, and the chairman of the N.C. House Appropriations Committee acknowledged it was likely Greensboro would face stiff competition from Charlotte.

Brian Murphy of WRALsportsfan.com quoted Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican, as saying, “… the reality is that some cities have more of what they need right now.”

The state budget isn't official yet, but the $15 million would keep the headquarters in North Carolina for at least the next 15 years. The league was also considering moving to Orlando, Fla., or staying in Greensboro.

Murphy reported that Senate leader Phil Berger’s office confirmed the ACC and legislators had agreed on the funding. According to a spokeswoman at Berger's office, the wording of the bill doesn't mention any city specifically.

Commissioner Jim Phillips of the ACC hasn’t said much about the proposed move, but in mid-May said he had hoped a decision would be made in early June.

A spokesperson for the ACC said Wednesday morning nothing has been decided.

"The process surrounding the review and assessment of the conference office location is ongoing," the spokesperson said. "No decision has been made by the ACC Board of Directors.”

On Tuesday night, Mayor Nancy Vaughan of Greensboro didn't want to comment on the report.

“I’m still trying to get the facts,” she said in a text message.

In late May she talked to Josh Graham on his WSJS radio show, and said the package the city put together to keep the ACC was a good one. “I don’t want to be too specific in our proposal,” she told Graham, “but I know that the people of the city of Greensboro would be really proud of the package we put together.”

Skip Alston, a Guilford County commissioner, also said on Tuesday night he didn’t want to comment on the latest report. “I have no comment until we hear from the ACC,” Alston said in a text message.

To move the ACC headquarters, the 15-member Board of Directors would need 10 “yes” votes.

To qualify for the $15 million from the state Department of Commerce, the league would have to remain in the state for 15 years, and it would hold an additional four men's basketball tournaments with two of those in Greensboro.

The proposed bill doesn’t name the ACC, but instead calls it a “qualifying collegiate sports employer.”

The men’s tournament would be in Greensboro at least two times over the next 15 years, but that doesn’t count next year’s tournament, which is already scheduled for the Coliseum.

In addition, the bill calls for four women’s tournaments in the state and four baseball tournaments along with 20 other postseason tournaments that would be locked in until 2034.

On the line for Greensboro and the Triad is civic pride. The ACC was founded in 1953 at the Sedgefield Inn in Greensboro. The Greensboro Coliseum has been a hub for the men’s tournament and has played host 28 times, which is more than twice than any other city.

The league, when fully staffed, employs about 50 people.

The tournament’s headquarters is near the Grandover Resort off Groometown Road.

When the ACC, its board of directors and Phillips listed criteria for considering a move, one of the expectations was “access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC schools.”

Charlotte’s airport is a hub for American Airlines and has more flights than Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The money to retain the ACC headquarters still must pass through legislation and be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.