QB Alonza Barnett is on target and on point in 56-0 rout of Clayton

GREENSBORO — Transitioning from “hunter” to “hunted” often comes with growing pains, especially in the world of high school football. The Grimsley Whirlies, however, made it look easy Friday in a 56-0 rout of visiting Clayton at Jamieson Stadium.

Senior quarterback Alonza Barnett III tossed seven touchdown passes to four different receivers in less than three quarters, more than one-third of his total production last season. The Whirlies’ offense as a unit ran like a finely tuned sports car with all the bells and whistles.

“It helps when you return Alonza Barnett,” coach Darryl Brown said following the game. “When you return a guy at that position who can command the offense, he’s like another coach on the field. He’s going to get the ball in the right spots to the right people. That’s huge. We were really efficient and I was really proud of our guys.”

Barnett was patient and poised, never putting his team in a bad spot by forcing passes downfield.

“I just did my job and spread the ball around to make sure everybody ate,” Barnett said. Offensive coordinator Jesse Tripp "and Coach Brown and our staff, they wrote up a great game plan. I just executed.”