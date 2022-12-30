Quakers sweep Guilford Classic; Pride falls in OT

Guilford College completed its sweep of its Holiday Classic on Friday, blowing out Centre College 76-39 to stretch its winning streak to eight games.

In the other game, Bridgewater rallied to defeat Greensboro College 86-84 in overtime.

Jordan Davis scored 15 points for Guilford (10-2), which rolled to a 32-18 halftime lead. The Quakers only managed to shoot 43% from the field overall, but Centre was held to 27% field-goal accuracy. The Colonels were outrebounded 43-29 and committed 18 turnovers.

The Pride (5-5) got 20 points from Matthew Brown and 15 from Tim Boulware.

Guilford opens conference play against Washington and Lee on Wednesday. Greensboro goes to Piedmont University on Tuesday.