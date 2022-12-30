 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quakers sweep Guilford Classic; Pride falls in OT

  • 0

Guilford College completed its sweep of its Holiday Classic on Friday, blowing out Centre College 76-39 to stretch its winning streak to eight games.

In the other game, Bridgewater rallied to defeat Greensboro College 86-84 in overtime.

Jordan Davis scored 15 points for Guilford (10-2), which rolled to a 32-18 halftime lead. The Quakers only managed to shoot 43% from the field overall, but Centre was held to 27% field-goal accuracy. The Colonels were outrebounded 43-29 and committed 18 turnovers.

The Pride (5-5) got 20 points from Matthew Brown and 15 from Tim Boulware.

Guilford opens conference play against Washington and Lee on Wednesday. Greensboro goes to Piedmont University on Tuesday.  

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A rarity occurred in Los Angeles for the Hornets. It’s enough to give Charlotte hope

A rarity occurred in Los Angeles for the Hornets. It’s enough to give Charlotte hope

Leaning on a wall outside the visitor’s locker room, Gordon Hayward was still processing the rare double feat that’s frequently slipped through the grasp of the Charlotte Hornets. As unfathomable and incomprehensible as it may be, Friday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers represented just the first time the Hornets’ starting five was fully intact for the whole game all season. Terry ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert