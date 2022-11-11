Quick Take: Belmont South Point 74, Dudley 41

Sixth-seeded Dudley's bid for a second consecutive NCHSAA Class 3-A championship ends with a shocking 74-41 loss to No. 11 Belmont South Point at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.

Why the Panthers lost

Yes, Dudley really did give up 74 points. Records are spotty, but that is believed to be the most points ever surrendered by a Panthers football team. It was more than Dudley surrendered in all but five of its 29 boys basketball games last season.

The Panthers knew they would have to play disciplined, assignment football against South Point’s triple-option attack, as they did in a 38-0 win in last year's regional final. Coach Steven Davis’ team failed miserably Thursday night. After Dudley held the Red Raiders to 24 yards on 10 rushes in the first quarter, South Point broke loose for 306 yards on 37 carries the rest of the way and only punted once after the first quarter.

“It was assignments,” Davis said. “We have a TV on that sideline, and every time we’d go to the TV it was somebody not carrying out their assignment. On top of that, poor tackling came into effect.”

Cam Medlock had 22 of South Point’s carries and finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns, but it was quarterback Patrick Blee who did the most damage. The freshman made great reads and ran through arm tackles for 194 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. He also hurt Dudley on the rare occasions when he threw, completing four of six passes for 86 yards and two TDs.

“Several times he had long runs and the guy who was supposed to get him went up the field, gave him a crease and he took it,” Davis said of Blee. “All week in practice we said, ‘You’ve got the quarterback.’ They did it in practice and got out here and went brain-dead.”

Offensively, the Panthers had some big plays and 41 points typically would be more than enough to win for a team that had given up a total of 18 points in its last eight games. But Dudley failed to sustain drives and left its defense on the field too long. That took a toll as South Point scored on all but one of its possessions in the second half.

Senior defensive lineman Logan Wright, who came into the game leading the state in sacks, echoed what his coach said about the Panthers’ performance.

“As a team we weren’t very disciplined tonight,” Wright said. “We didn’t play assignment football. That’s everybody and it starts with me up top as a leader of the team. We just didn’t get the job done tonight.”

The big plays

As if South Point’s offense wasn’t potent enough, Dudley gave the Red Raiders two touchdowns when Andrew Attmore threw a pick-six on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage and Attmore couldn’t handle a shotgun snap that resulted in a fumble recovery in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter.

It was that kind of night for a Dudley team whose dream of a second straight NCHSAA Class 3-A title ended in the second round.

Three things we learned

1. Triple-option offenses are poison for Greensboro teams in the playoffs. Last year it was Lake Norman knocking off Northern Guilford in the first round in Class 4-A and Indian Trail Porter Ridge upsetting Grimsley in the second round in Class 4-A. Those two teams came to Greensboro and knocked off higher-seeded teams, and South Point did it Thursday night.

2. The service academies should offer Patrick Blee now. South Point’s freshman quarterback was poised and dangerous against a bigger, faster Dudley defense. Blee makes great reads, takes care of the football and would be a perfect fit for the offenses Air Force, Army and Navy have run so effectively in recent years. “He’s a special kid,” Hodge said.

3. Nasir Newkirk and Koredell Bartley are just getting started. Dudley’s sophomore receivers accounted for nine catches and 166 of Attmore’s 182 passing yards. Bartley also returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown. They’ll have a different quarterback throwing to them next season, but they should continue to develop into future Division I college players.

Stars

South Point — QB Patrick Blee 17 rushes, 194 yards, 4 TDs, 4-of-6 passing, 86 yards, 2 TDs; RB Cam Medlock 22 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs; RB/QB Elijah Phifer TD catch, TD run.

Dudley — QB Andrew Attmore 10-of-22 passing, 182 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion pass, 2 INTs; ATH R.J. Baker 10 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs, 2-point conversion run; WR Nasir Newkirk 6 catches, 106 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion catch; WR Koredell Bartley punt-return TD, 3 catches, 60 yards.

What they said

“We were down 21-6 in the first (quarter) and to come back like that, that shows a whole lot of faith, a whole lot of courage and a whole lot of belief in one another.” – Adam Hodge, South Point coach

“The guys played their tails off, but we obviously didn’t want it to end this way. I really thought the defense was ready, but it just goes back to assignment football.” – Steven Davis, Dudley coach

“We had the potential, but you have to follow it up. It’s based off work ethic, off practice, off discipline. It caught up with us a little bit tonight, and we just have to learn from it.” – Logan Wright, Dudley senior defensive lineman

Records

South Point: 11-1.

Dudley: 9-3.

Up next

South Point: At Boiling Springs Crest (9-3), Nov. 18.

Scoring summary

South Point 13 21 21 19 — 74

Dudley 21 8 6 6 — 41

SP – Aiden Ramirez 16 interception return (kick failed), 1st, 11:54

Du – R.J. Baker 4 run (Yero Woodson kick), 1st, 8:00

Du – Nasir Newkirk 35 pass from Andrew Attmore (kick failed), 1st, 4:25

Du – Koredell Bartley 95 punt return (Baker run), 1st, 2:00

SP – Cam Medlock 1 run (Charlie Birtwistle kick), 1st, 1:38

SP – Dawson Tobin 22 pass from Patrick Blee (Birtwistle kick), 2nd, 6:06

Du – Baker 32 run (Newkirk pass from Attmore), 2nd, 2:25

SP – Blee 69 run (Birtwistle kick), 2nd, 2:00

SP – Blee 7 run (Birtwistle kick), 2nd, :28

SP – Medlock 11 run (Birtwistle kick), 3rd, 6:51

SP – Blee 1 run (Birtwistle kick), 3rd, 3:00

Du – Baker 80 run (pass failed), 3rd, 2:41

SP – Elijah Phifer 26 pass from Blee (Birtwistle kick), 3rd, :37

Du – Newkirk 34 pass from Attmore (pass failed), 4th, 11:02

SP – Blee 1 run (Birtwistle kick), 4th, 6:59

SP – Jack Milford fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed), 4th, 6:50

SP – Phifer 8 run (kick blocked), 4th, 1:44