Quick Take: Charlotte Ardrey Kell 3, Page 2

What

NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional girls soccer championship

Where

Knights Stadium, Charlotte

Why the Pirates lost

Ardrey Kell just had too much speed and too much skill for a Pirates team that was without senior defender Janie Carpenter (undisclosed illness) and lost senior midfielder Anna Schmedes to a leg injury midway through the first half. Despite those challenges, Page cut its deficit to 3-2 with 6:59 to play and had a Knights team that had only given up seven goals all season defending desperately to the final whistle.

It was all Ardrey Kell in the first half as the Knights outshot the Pirates 12-1 and led 1-0 on a goal by sophomore forward Taylor Suarez, who is in the U.S. national team U17 player pool. Five saves by freshman goalkeeper Ava Richards kept Page in the match against nationally ranked Ardrey Kell.

“At halftime I asked them a question: ‘Girls, what got you here? What got you to this point?’ ” coach Jeff Bateson said. “They gave some stereotypical answers, but they finally got to the fact that they love each other and they play for each other.”

That’s what defined this Page team. Even after going down 2-0 and 3-1 the Pirates kept fighting back. Sophomore forward Sienna Coker, who spent most of the first half defending, became a factor in the second half and unsettled the Ardrey Kell defense repeatedly, especially when combining with senior forward Chela Parris.

“We made adjustments at the half and adjusted again during the flow of the second half and had them on their heels,” Bateson said. “Ardrey Kell’s a really good team.”

The Pirates appeared to have tied it with less than four minutes to play when Parris cut in off the right wing, took a pass in the box and fired into the far corner, but she was ruled offside on the play.

“They just don’t want to lose,” Bateson said of his players. “They don’t give up and don’t give in. At 3-1 they could’ve just packed it in.”

But that wasn’t the makeup of this Page team. A year after making a run to the regional final following the death of coach Tim Nash and falling 3-2 to Charlotte Myers Park, the Pirates were back. They came up short again, but not for a lack of heart.

“It’s all credit to the girls,” Bateson said.

Records

No. 12 seed Page 18-5-2; No. 2 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 25-1-1.

What he said

“I’m looking forward to the group coming back. Now it’s their challenge.” — Jeff Bateson, Page coach

Page 0 2 — 2

Ardrey Kell 1 2 — 3

Goals: Page – Sienna Coker (58th minute), Maggie Hu (73’). Ardrey Kell – Taylor Suarez (36’), Avery Richards (57’), Grace Meyers (67’). Assists: Page – Sienna Coker. Ardrey Kell – Suarez. Shots: Page 4, Ardrey Kell 21. Saves: Page (Ava Richards 8), Ardrey Kell (Emily Casey 1). Corner kicks: Page 1, Ardrey Kell 7.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.