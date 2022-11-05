Quick Take: Class 4-A West, No. 14 Northwest Guilford 45, No. 19 Southeast Guilford 20

The Vikings beat the Falcons for the second time in three weeks to earn a second-round trip to Watauga in the Class 4-A West playoffs.

Why the Vikings won

After a sluggish first half, Northwest Guilford made enough offensive adjustments to pull away. The Vikings finished with 203 yards on the ground and 335 through the air against a solid defensive team. They did have to overcome three turnovers and 159 yards in penalties.

How frustrating was Northwest’s start? After turning a blocked punt into a safety 1:56 into the game, coach Kevin Wallace’s Vikings were stopped inside the Southeast Guilford 20 on their next three possessions.

“We let them creep around last time we played them, too … “ Wallace said. “They came out and did some different things than we’d seen. We came out and got too emotional, too jacked up at first.”

Northwest still led 17-7 going to the locker room at R.L. Billings Stadium, where the Vikings hadn't played a postseason game since 2014 and hadn’t won in the playoffs since 2013. “At halftime we said, ‘OK, let’s calm down and relax,’ The big momentum shift was the missed field goal right before half.” (See The big play)

In the second half, Northwest got its running game going behind senior RB Mike Godette, who had 123 of those yards and scored three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving), and junior Stewart Spagnola.

QB Tanner Ballou also was sharper after halftime, too, finishing 18-of-29 with three touchdowns, two of them to Trent Cloud and one to Prince Brown.

Why the Falcons lost

After giving up 386 yards on the ground to Northwest in a 37-10 regular-season loss on Oct. 21, coach Earl Bates’ Falcons did have some success against the run Friday night. But they couldn’t match up with the Vikings’ receivers and they struggled to protect QB Bryson Serrano long enough to let him throw the ball downfield.

Northwest finished with four sacks, but Serrano had to throw the ball away on numerous occasions to avoid bigger losses and finished 14-of-33. “We had to be better up front, and we just weren’t good enough,” Bates said. “They generated a whole lot of pressure.”

The early blocked punt put the Falcons in a hole, and they struggled to run the ball in the first half before they had to all but abandon the ground game once they were down 31-7 in the third quarter.

“We had a few chances,” Bates said. “We just didn’t make the plays when we needed to make them. Our defense did a good job of stopping them a few times. Every time we got a little momentum … penalties. It just wasn’t our night.”

The big play

Trailing 17-7 late in the first half, Southeast found new life when ATH Cameron Williams went 84 yards on a draw play to the Northwest 1-yard line. But three negative plays pushed the Falcons back to the 12 and, with no timeouts, they had to scramble to get off a 29-yard field-goal attempt that went wide left.

“We always say two minutes before halftime and two minutes coming out of halftime is huge momentum shifts and changes,” Wallace said. “That kind of set the tone. Our kids were jacked up at halftime going into the locker room. Then we carried it over. We calmed down, we executed and made some catches.”

Three things we learned

1. A loss within a win. Northwest senior Bristol Carter, a dynamic playmaker on offense and in the return game, was ejected after returning a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown with 5:31 to go in the first half. Carter slowed up and gestured toward Southeast players just before he crossed the goal line and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and sent to the sideline. The Vikings said they plan to appeal the ejection to the NCHSAA in hopes of having it reduced to a disqualification, but if it stands Carter must sit out Northwest’s second-round playoff game.

2. Yellow alert. A shower of penalty flags slowed the game from the start. Southeast was penalized 14 times for 117 yards, and Northwest was flagged 17 times for 159. “We’ve gotten some penalties that we can clean up easily, some PIs (pass interference) and defensive holding,” Wallace said. “Sometimes we’ll take the flag over giving up a touchdown. We did have some holding calls that we were not pleased with. We just don’t move our feet sometimes up front.”

3. Northwest and Grimsley carry the Metro 4-A flag. The Metro sent four teams to the Class 4-A West playoffs, but Page, Southwest Guilford and Southeast all lost on the road. It doesn’t get any easier for the survivors, with Northwest traveling to Boone to face 10-1 Watauga and Grimsley home against a 9-2 Charlotte Catholic team that dominated Reagan 48-22 in Pfafftown.

Stars

Southeast Guilford — QB Bryson Serrano 14-of-33 passing, 161 yards, 2 TDs, INT; ATH Cameron Williams 10 carries, 111 yards, 3 catches, 20 yards; WR Khaleb Mosley 5 catches, 47 yards, pick-six.

Northwest Guilford — QB Tanner Ballou 18-of-29 passing, 335 yards, 3 TDs, INT, 5 rushes, 40 yards; RB Mike Godette 25 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs, receiving TD; WR Bristol Carter 3 catches, 88 yards, 2-point conversion catch, kickoff-return TD; WR Trent Cloud 8 catches, 142 yards, TD; WR Prince Brown 3 catches, 66 yards, TD; DB Sean O’Brien INT.

What they said

“Those seniors did a great job for this program. They’ve done a lot of good things, and a lot of them are going to go on from here and do good things. … They never quit. Those are the qualities that will take those guys places.” — Earl Bates, Southeast Guilford coach, on his Falcons’ season

“(They run the) triple option. I know we’re playing on turf, which is a positive. Hopefully, the weather will hold off and we’ll be OK.” — Kevin Wallace, Northwest Guilford coach, on his team’s second-round trip to Boone to face Watauga

Records

Southeast Guilford: 7-4.

Northwest Guilford: 9-2.

Up next

Northwest Guilford: At No. 3 Watauga (10-1), Nov. 11.

Scoring summary

Southeast Guilford 0 7 7 6 — 20

Northwest Guilford 2 15 21 7 — 45

NW – Blocked punt recovered by Southeast Guilford in end zone, 1st, 10:04

NW – Mike Godette 7 pass from Tanner Ballou (Bristol Carter pass from Ballou), 2nd, 8:59

SE – Khaleb Mosley 64 interception return (Aidan Bonde kick), 2nd, 5:49

NW – Carter 97 kickoff return (Nate Wallace kick), 2nd, 5:31

NW – Prince Brown 30 pass from Ballou (Wallace kick), 3rd, 8:04

NW – Trent Cloud 35 pass from Ballou (Wallace kick), 3rd, 5:59

SE – Elijah Davis 21 pass from Bryson Serrano (Bonde kick), 3rd, 3:30

NW – Godette 17 run (Wallace kick), 3rd, :50

NW – Godette 15 run (Wallace kick), 4th, 8:44

SE – Jordan Dollard 48 pass from Serrano (pass failed), 4th, 5:46