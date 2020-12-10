Quick Take: Coppin State 85, UNCG 80

The Spartans drop their third straight as previously winless Coppin State stuns UNCG 85-80.

Site

Physical Education Complex Arena, Baltimore.

Why the Spartans lost

This was by far UNCG’s worst defensive performance of the season. The Spartans allowed an 0-4 Coppin State team to shoot 53 percent from the floor while hitting just 38 percent and committing 16 turnovers.

UNCG missed its first 17 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The halftime score was 35-35 because the Spartans were able to grab 13 offensive rebounds, but there are plenty of boards available when you go 2-for-23 from long range. They finished 5-for-36 for the game.

“I didn’t have us prepared tonight for the way that they guard,” said UNCG coach Wes Miller. “It’s a unique style defensively, and I give Juan (Dixon) and his club credit. When you see shooting numbers like that and we’ve got good players, that falls on me.”

Miller explained the Eagles’ defense: “They play man-to-man, but they cut the floor in half. They load up their entire defense to the basketball and make it hard to reverse the ball. They run through some passing lanes and do some funky things.”