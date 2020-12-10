Quick Take: Coppin State 85, UNCG 80

The Spartans drop their third straight as previously winless Coppin State stuns UNCG 85-80.
Site
Physical Education Complex Arena, Baltimore.
Why the Spartans lost
This was by far UNCG’s worst defensive performance of the season. The Spartans allowed an 0-4 Coppin State team to shoot 53 percent from the floor while hitting just 38 percent and committing 16 turnovers.
UNCG missed its first 17 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The halftime score was 35-35 because the Spartans were able to grab 13 offensive rebounds, but there are plenty of boards available when you go 2-for-23 from long range. They finished 5-for-36 for the game.
“I didn’t have us prepared tonight for the way that they guard,” said UNCG coach Wes Miller. “It’s a unique style defensively, and I give Juan (Dixon) and his club credit. When you see shooting numbers like that and we’ve got good players, that falls on me.”
Miller explained the Eagles’ defense: “They play man-to-man, but they cut the floor in half. They load up their entire defense to the basketball and make it hard to reverse the ball. They run through some passing lanes and do some funky things.”
Coppin took control with a 15-2 run that began in the first half and put the Eagles up 40-35. UNCG closed to 82-80 with 23 seconds left, but the Spartans couldn’t complete the comeback.
“We have tough kids, competitive kids,” Miller said of his team’s rally in the closing minutes. “I don’t expect them to give in. I was pleased with that part of the effort.”
Stars
UNCG — G Isaiah Miller 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; F Khyre Thompson 18 points, 8 rebounds.
Coppin State — G Anthony Tarke 33 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists; G Nendah Tarke 20 points; F Chereef Knox 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists.
Three things we learned
1. Khyre Thompson had a night. The former Wesleyan standout came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points in the first half, making the only two 3-pointers the Spartans had in the opening period. The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, who had never topped six points before Thursday, finished with 18.
2. Anthony Tarke had a bigger night. The 6-6 senior took one UNCG defender after another off the dribble on his way to a career-high 33 points to lead Coppin State. His younger brother Nendah added 20 points, 13 more than his previous career high.
3. Remember Juan Dixon? The former Maryland guard, who helped lead the Terrapins to the 2002 NCAA championship and was named Most Outstanding Player, has been Coppin State’s coach since 2017. The Eagles are 25-76 during his tenure.
What UNCG coach Wes Miller said
On the Tarke brothers combining for 53 points: “If you can’t guard the basketball you’re not going to be a very good basketball team. We didn’t do that, and we’re not getting a lot of support from the other four guys. Quite frankly, the offensive numbers are horrifically bad, but my frustration is with what we’re doing defensively. It’s unacceptable.”
On what the Spartans need to do going forward: “We have to make a decision about what we do with every day we have an opportunity to work on this game.”
Records
UNCG: 1-3.
Coppin State: 1-45.
Up next
UNCG: Norfolk State, 2 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).
Coppin State: UMBC, 3 p.m. Sunday.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!