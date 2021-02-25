Quick Take: Dudley 32, Page 6

Site
J.A. Tarpley Stadium, Greensboro (game moved from Page, which was still officially the home team)
Why the Panthers won
Dudley dominated the line of scrimmage, opening holes for senior running back Milan Summers and bottling up the Page running game from the opening possession. It did take nearly a quarter for the Panthers to get their offense rolling, but that had more to do with six penalties for 40 yards in the opening 12 minutes.
Summers ran hard all night and showed some burst on a 41-yard run early in the second half, one of his three touchdowns, while junior quarterback Jahmier Slade threw for 182 yards.
“That’s the play I was waiting on the whole night,” Summers said of his long touchdown run. “I was just telling myself, ‘Be patient, be patient,’ and when I saw the hole I hit it.”
Coach Steven Davis always values effort above all else with his teams, and he saw it despite the kind of mistakes that can happen when a season is disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of my linemen was blocking a guy almost out of bounds and the defense was flying around," he said. "The effort was there, and that’s half the battle.”
Why the Pirates lost
An outmanned Page team was unable to sustain blocks and was held to 40 yards of total offense. The Pirates had one first down, and that came with 1:51 to play in the third quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Nick Williamson missed some throws and completed just five of 17 passes, but many of those throws were made under duress. Running the ball, usually a hallmark of a Doug Robertson-coached team, didn’t work much better as Page was held to 16 yards on 20 carries.
“Offensively, we just didn’t have any execution moving the ball,” Robertson said. “Their defensive front dominated us. If they do that you can’t run anything.”
Stars
Page — WR Parker Maynard TD catch.
Dudley — QB Jahmier Slade 15-of-30 passing, 182 yards, TD; RB Milan Summers 14 carries, 112 yards, 3 TDs; TE Johncarlos Miller 5 catches, 101 yards, 2-point conversion; WR Mekhi Wall 5 catches, 58 yards, TD; DB Steven Davis II INT.
The plays
How frustrating an evening was it for the Pirates? Coach Doug Robertson was ejected from his first game as Page's coach after the opening kickoff of the second half, when he argued that one of his players was the target of an illegal crack-back block on the return. The penalty moved the ball to the Page 41-yard line, and Dudley’s Summers burst off right tackle for a touchdown on the next play.
Three things we learned
1. Dudley TE Johncarlos Miller is going to be a problem. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior showed off his route-running skills and his huge catch radius with five receptions for 101 yards. When combined with junior sprinter Mekhi Wall’s ability to take the top off a defense, the Elon signee’s ability to beat defenses down the seam will make the Panthers’ passing game even more dangerous. “That’s exactly what we were expecting out of him,” Davis said. “He’s such a big target and can run. He’s going to help the quarterback.”
2. Penalties were a problem for the Panthers. Dudley was penalized 13 times for 95 yards, but most of the flags were for mistakes that are correctable, such as delay of game, illegal procedure or offside and could be chalked up to limited practice time. “I didn’t expect 13,” Davis said, “but I knew we would make some mistakes. We made some mistakes, but we did some good things that we can build off going into next week’s game.”
3. Page finished on a positive note. The Pirates blocked a punt and Devon Hollis returned it to the Dudley 9-yard line late in the game, and Williamson hit Parker Maynard on an 8-yard slant for a touchdown with 1:54 to play. “Nick’s coming from JV basketball and only been out there a week with us,” Robertson said. “He’s tried to learn the offense as much as he could when he was out there. I was proud of him. He did a lot of good things and he’ll build on that. He’s our guy, and we’re going to build around him.”
What they said
“We definitely didn’t come out the way we should have because of the pandemic and everything, but I saw in the second half that my O-linemen have a lot of heart. They really wanted it.” — Milan Summers, Page senior running back
“We’re building around our defense, and we think we’re pretty close defensively as far as getting people in the right places. This was a place to look at our kids, to evaluate our guys. We found out a little bit more tonight about who our guys are, and we have something to build on defensively. On special teams we were solid and made a big play. Now we have to figure it out offensively.” — Doug Robertson, Page coach
Records
Dudley: 1-0.
Page: 0-1.
Up next
Dudley: Southeast Guilford, March 5.
Page: At West Forsyth, March 5.
Scoring summary
Dudley 6 14 12 0 — 32
Page 0 0 0 6 — 6
D – Milan Summers 3 run (run failed), 1st, 6:49
D – Mekhi Wall 2 pass from Jahmier Slade (Johncarlos Miller pass from Slade), 2nd, 7:46
D – Summers 15 run (pass failed), 2nd, 5:33
D – Summers 41 run (pass failed), 3rd, 11:42
D – Michael Shaw 1 run (pass failed), 3rd, 2:05
P – Parker Maynard 8 pass from Nick Williamson (kick blocked), 4th, 1:54
