Quick Take: Dudley 32, Page 6

Three things we learned

1. Dudley TE Johncarlos Miller is going to be a problem. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior showed off his route-running skills and his huge catch radius with five receptions for 101 yards. When combined with junior sprinter Mekhi Wall’s ability to take the top off a defense, the Elon signee’s ability to beat defenses down the seam will make the Panthers’ passing game even more dangerous. “That’s exactly what we were expecting out of him,” Davis said. “He’s such a big target and can run. He’s going to help the quarterback.”

2. Penalties were a problem for the Panthers. Dudley was penalized 13 times for 95 yards, but most of the flags were for mistakes that are correctable, such as delay of game, illegal procedure or offside and could be chalked up to limited practice time. “I didn’t expect 13,” Davis said, “but I knew we would make some mistakes. We made some mistakes, but we did some good things that we can build off going into next week’s game.”