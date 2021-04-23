Quick Take: Dudley 77, Asheville T.C. Roberson 33

What

Where

Why the Panthers won

Dudley scored touchdowns on all 10 of its possessions and added a kickoff return touchdown by Mekhi Wall. As good as Roberson’s passing game is, the Panthers made the Rams one-dimensional and simply overpowered the hosts.

Stars

The big plays

After Roberson tied the score at 20 with 8:28 to play in the first half, the Rams squibbed the ensuing kickoff to try to keep the ball away from Dudley’s Mekhi Wall, who already had a 78-yard kickoff return. Wall caught the bouncing ball at his 20 and was in the end zone 13 spectacular seconds later. The Panthers then took advantage of a pair of interceptions and scored the final 35 points of the half to lead 55-20. Game. Over.