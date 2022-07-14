Quick Take: East-West All-Star football

N.C. Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star football game
Where
Jamieson Stadium (Grimsley HS), Greensboro
Why the West won
After a three-and-out on its first possession, the West imposed its will up front on both sides of the ball. Grimsley coach Darryl Brown’s team rushed for 271 yards and held the East to 16 on the ground. Offensive MVP Jabril Carolina of Thomasville led the way for the West with 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Page RB Tre’von Hester added 105 yards and a pair of scores.
A number of future Winston-Salem State Rams produced for the West, led by Hester. QB Jahmier Slade (Dudley) completed eight of 17 passes for 85 yards and just missed on a couple of long potential TD passes. Glenn DB Zion Dixon was strong in pass coverage, and West Forsyth DL David Eldrige was a force against the run. All in all, a good night for the West’s WSSU contingent.
Glenn DB Zion Dixon 3 tackles, PBU; Southeast Guilford DB Jordan Farmer 3 tackles, PBU; North Davidson LB Tanner Jordan 3 tackles; East Forsyth DB Will Montgomery 2 tackles, 2 PBU; North Davidson K/P Riley Sullivan 3 XPs, 29.5 yards per punt.
What he said
“It was fantastic being around a great group of coaches. Everybody threw their egos out of the way and came together for a common goal of preparing these kids to win a ballgame.” — Mount Tabor head coach Tiesuan Brown, West assistant
Scoring summary
East 0 7 7 0 — 14
West 14 6 6 7 — 33
W – Jahmier Slade 11 run (Riley Sullivan kick), 1st, 5:09
W – Jabril Carolina 3 run (Sullivan kick), 1st, :53
W – Tre’von Hester 29 run (kick blocked), 2nd, 3:04
E – Jewalace Holmes 22 pass from Hayes Pippin (Jay Haggins kick), 2nd, 1:43
W – Carolina 4 run (run failed), 3rd, 9:59
E – Holmes 29 pass from Sam Jones (Haggins kick), 3rd, 8:55
W – Hester 1 run (Sullivan kick), 4th, 3:41
