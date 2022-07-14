Quick Take: East-West All-Star football

WEST 33

EAST 14

What

N.C. Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star football game

Where

Jamieson Stadium (Grimsley HS), Greensboro

Why the West won

After a three-and-out on its first possession, the West imposed its will up front on both sides of the ball. Grimsley coach Darryl Brown’s team rushed for 271 yards and held the East to 16 on the ground. Offensive MVP Jabril Carolina of Thomasville led the way for the West with 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Page RB Tre’von Hester added 105 yards and a pair of scores.

A number of future Winston-Salem State Rams produced for the West, led by Hester. QB Jahmier Slade (Dudley) completed eight of 17 passes for 85 yards and just missed on a couple of long potential TD passes. Glenn DB Zion Dixon was strong in pass coverage, and West Forsyth DL David Eldrige was a force against the run. All in all, a good night for the West’s WSSU contingent.

Stars

East – Southern Durham WR Jewalace Holmes 3 catches, 56 yards, 2 TDs; Fayetteville Britt RB Jernell Vereen 7 carries, 51 yards; Scotland LB Ladarius McNeill 11 tackles, TFL, forced fumble. West – Thomasville RB Jabril Carolina 15 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs; Page RB Tre’von Hester 14 carries 106 yards, 2 TDs, 1 catch 11 yards; Dudley QB Jahmier Slade 8-of-17 passing, 85 yards, rushing TD; West Forsyth DL David Eldridge 6 tackles, 2 TFLs.

More local flavor

Glenn DB Zion Dixon 3 tackles, PBU; Southeast Guilford DB Jordan Farmer 3 tackles, PBU; North Davidson LB Tanner Jordan 3 tackles; East Forsyth DB Will Montgomery 2 tackles, 2 PBU; North Davidson K/P Riley Sullivan 3 XPs, 29.5 yards per punt.

What he said

“It was fantastic being around a great group of coaches. Everybody threw their egos out of the way and came together for a common goal of preparing these kids to win a ballgame.” — Mount Tabor head coach Tiesuan Brown, West assistant

Scoring summary

East 0 7 7 0 — 14

West 14 6 6 7 — 33

W – Jahmier Slade 11 run (Riley Sullivan kick), 1st, 5:09

W – Jabril Carolina 3 run (Sullivan kick), 1st, :53

W – Tre’von Hester 29 run (kick blocked), 2nd, 3:04

E – Jewalace Holmes 22 pass from Hayes Pippin (Jay Haggins kick), 2nd, 1:43

W – Carolina 4 run (run failed), 3rd, 9:59

E – Holmes 29 pass from Sam Jones (Haggins kick), 3rd, 8:55

W – Hester 1 run (Sullivan kick), 4th, 3:41