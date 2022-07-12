 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Quick Take: East-West All-Star soccer

  • 0

GIRLS

East                 1

West               0

BOYS

East                 3

West               3

What

N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star soccer games

Site

Macpherson Stadium (Bryan Park), Browns Summit

Why the West girls lost

The official shot count was 30-2 in favor of the East and, while not all of the visitors’ shots were dangerous, West goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth was uncanny in her ability to get in front of them and not concede rebounds. The Marshall-bound standout was credited with 17 saves and deservedly received the MVP award. Laura Westerbeek (Raleigh Athens Drive) finished a break in the 55th minute for the game’s only goal.

People are also reading…

Why the West boys drew

After going down two goals in the opening 16 minutes, the West started its comeback with a breakaway goal by High Point Central alumnus Benny Hernandez in the 36th minute. Andrew Beohler (Concord) tied it for the West when he knocked in the rebound of his own shot in the 44th minute. The West took the lead when Khyenne Ona (Lenoir Hibriten) pounced on a loose ball just outside the box and found the left corner with a low shot in the 65th minute. The East responded less than two minutes later when Brendan Peeples (Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons) bent a free kick into the far corner from just outside the top left of the penalty area.

Then, it was up to Grimsley grad J.T. Shepperson to literally save the day. Shepperson made five saves in the second half — including one with his face — as the West held on for a draw. Shepperson got a call Sunday afternoon to ask if he would fill in for a player who had tested positive for COVID-19 and ended the night as the game's MVP.

Local flavor

Emilia Pirkl (Bishop McGuinness) and Molly Rotunda (Grimsley) played for the West girls, while Matthew Allen (Mount Tabor), Landon Johnson (Grimsley) and Trace Rogers (Southwest Guilford) also played for the West boys.

Summaries

Girls

East                                 0   1   —   1

West                               0   0   —   0

Goal: East – Laura Westerbeek (55’). Assist: East – Maggie Stephens. Shots: East 30, West 2. Saves: East (Chloe Leffler 1), West (Alexis Wolgemuth 17). Corner kicks: East 8, West 0. Fouls: East 7, West 6. Caution: East (Amelia Forster 42’)

Boys

East                                 2   1   —   3

West                               1   2   —   3

Goals: East – Aidan Payne (6'), Aidan Morgan (PK '16), Brendan Peeples (67'). West – Benny Hernandez (36'), Andrew Beohler (44'), Kheynne Ona (65'). Assist: East – Ethan Gillette. Shots: East 17, West 16. Saves: East (Noah Kump 8), West (J.T. Shepperson 6). Corner kicks: East 5, West 6. Fouls: East 14, West 10.

east-west mens soccer

West's goal keeper, J.T. Shepperson dives for the ball in the 2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer game at Macpherson Stadium in Summit, N.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
east-west mens soccer

East's Brendan Peeples, left, battles for the ball against West's Ian Bacchus in the 2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer game at Macpherson Stadium in Summit, N.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
east-west mens soccer

West's Nic Patrignani, left, heads the ball against East's Charlie Letson in the 2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer game at Macpherson Stadium in Summit, N.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
east-west mens soccer

East's Aidan Morgan falls over West's Landon Jhonson in the 2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Men’s Soccer game at Macpherson Stadium in Summit, N.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
east-west girls soccer

ABOVE: East’s Nina Wilson, left, battles for the ball against West’s Cambell Vander Haar during the 2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Soccer game at Macpherson Stadium on Tuesday. RIGHT: West’s Michaela Deas battles for the ball against East’s Nina Wilson, left, and Shae Hassig.
east-west girls soccer

East’s Shae Hassig, left, protects the ball from West’s Maddie Milliron.
east-west girls soccer

West’s Michaela Deas battles for the ball against East’s Nina Wilson, left, and Shae Hassig.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert