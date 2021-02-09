Quick Take: Eastern Guilford 77, Southeast Guilford 63

Where
Southeast Guilford HS, Greensboro
Why the Wildcats won
With Eastern Guilford trailing 23-19, senior guard Kadyn “K.D.” Dawkins hit three 3-pointers in the final 2:51 of the first half to send his team to the locker room up 31-28. Dawkins then scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter to put the Wildcats up 17.
Dawkins actually struggled with his shot early, but coach Joseph Spinks had total confidence that the Mars Hill signee would find his stroke.
“I hate it that sometimes he gets down on himself when he misses shots,” Spinks said. “He’ll miss a shot and let that affect the rest of his game. I just told him, ‘Man, I trust you. You’ve worked on your shot so many times since I’ve known you. I know they’re going to start falling. Just take good shots, don’t force it and you’ll be fine.’ He hit the next one and he stopped thinking about it.”
Why the Falcons lost
After disrupting Eastern’s offense with an active half-court zone that forced numerous turnovers and deflections, Southeast lost Dawkins too many times in the closing minutes of the half and in the third quarter. That’s when the Falcons’ inexperience showed, coach Corey Muirhead said.
“In the first half,” he said, “they played into our hands a little bit because they had a guy floating into the middle, which really helped our rotation. Second half, they spread us out by basically going five out. We made the adjustment in terms of not sinking so deep, but mentally – and this is again where the experience comes in – we weren’t able to make the adjustment. Consistently we got caught too deep when they rotated, and you can’t give a guy like that any daylight.”
Three things we learned
1. Eastern is still dealing with a COVID-19 hangover. The Wildcats didn’t play from Jan. 16 to Feb. 2 because of coronavirus issues within their program. They lost their rhythm and conditioning, Spinks said, and the layoff caught up with them Friday night in their third game back, a 62-60 road loss to an Asheboro team they had beaten 77-51 in their last game before the layoff. “The first two practices when we came back were the roughest practices I’ve had at Eastern Guilford,” Dawkins said, “but we’re getting better because we keep pushing each other each and every day.”
2. The future is bright for Southeast. Seniors Marshall Klug and Trajan Green are the unquestioned leaders for the Falcons, but sophomore wing Nick Elliott led Southeast with 17 points and freshman guard Synaris Twitty had 11 on Tuesday night. “We’ve got freshmen, sophomores, only two seniors and our young guys are trying to figure it out,” Muirhead said. “The biggest thing for us is the togetherness. They enjoy playing together. They don’t have agendas or ulterior motives and they’re supporting each other. … That’s where the culture starts to change.”
3. Mykell Lawson is almost as dangerous an outside shooter as Dawkins. The junior guard scored all 12 of his points on 3-point shots and was the beneficiary of a number of drive-and-kicks. Khyair Lundy, Syncere Blackstock and Kamell Smith “draw people in because they can break you down,” Spinks said. “Early in the game they were forcing it all the way to the rim instead of just taking our time and kicking it, and when K.D. and Mykell hit a few 3s it opened up the inside in the second half.”
What they said
“When you play a team like Eastern that’s played at a sustained level of excellence through the years, that’s motivation for us to see how we can play consistently like them with that high level of energy, focus and effort. Today they were able to sustain their level of play throughout the game. We played in spurts.” — Corey Muirhead, Southeast Guilford coach
“Southeast on senior night with seniors who’d never beaten us, I knew they were going to come out ready, even the sophomores and juniors. We have to be better. It’s just that simple. I have some really good players, but they have to play smarter basketball.” — Joseph Spinks, Eastern Guilford coach
“He’s just a special kid. I hope he continues to develop at Mars Hill. They got a good one.” — Spinks, on senior guard Kadyn “K.D.” Dawkins
Next up
Eastern Guilford: Williams, Thursday.
Southeast Guilford: At Southern Guilford, Friday.
Box score
Eastern Guilford 12 19 24 22 — 77
Southeast Guilford 14 14 10 25 — 63
Eastern Guilford (6-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 6-1 overall) — Kadyn Dawkins 24, Khyair Lundy 15, Mykell Lawson 12, Syncere Blackstock 9, Kamell Smith 8, Deaundre McCollum 7, Tylin Bigalow 2.
Southeast Guilford (4-3, 4-4) — Nick Elliott 17, Marshall Klug 11, Synaris Twitty 11, Nathan Brown 5, Ryan Stephens 5, Nicholas Green 4, Trajan Green 4, J.T. Liggins 3, Chris Higgins 2, Zachary Friday 1.
