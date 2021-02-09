Quick Take: Eastern Guilford 77, Southeast Guilford 63

“In the first half,” he said, “they played into our hands a little bit because they had a guy floating into the middle, which really helped our rotation. Second half, they spread us out by basically going five out. We made the adjustment in terms of not sinking so deep, but mentally – and this is again where the experience comes in – we weren’t able to make the adjustment. Consistently we got caught too deep when they rotated, and you can’t give a guy like that any daylight.”

Three things we learned

1. Eastern is still dealing with a COVID-19 hangover. The Wildcats didn’t play from Jan. 16 to Feb. 2 because of coronavirus issues within their program. They lost their rhythm and conditioning, Spinks said, and the layoff caught up with them Friday night in their third game back, a 62-60 road loss to an Asheboro team they had beaten 77-51 in their last game before the layoff. “The first two practices when we came back were the roughest practices I’ve had at Eastern Guilford,” Dawkins said, “but we’re getting better because we keep pushing each other each and every day.”