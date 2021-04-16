Quick Take: Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 13

The big plays

On East Forsyth’s second play from scrimmage in the second half, the Eagles fumbled and Grimsley’s Tamorye Thompson recovered at the visitors’ 47-yard line. On the next play, Jeiel Melton ran around left end and broke loose for a touchdown.

The Whirlies’ Cam Allison ripped the ball away from Jaquan Porter at the East 35 on the Eagles’ second possession, and Grimsley scored five plays later. On the next East possession, Caleb Curtain picked off a Jaylen Raynor pass and returned it 68 yards for a TD.

“You can’t fumble,” Willert said, “and the pick-six obviously was a dagger in the heart.”

Three things we learned

1. This was not prime Grimsley, but it was good enough. The Whirlies showed flashes of the team that rolled through the regular season unbeaten and held opponents to an average of 5.3 points per game, but were not consistent. Some breakdowns in blocking and coverage and issues with kickoffs will have to be addressed before Grimsley faces Durham Hillside in the second round of the playoffs.