Quick Take: Grimsley 40, Cornelius Hough 37 (3 OT)

Why the Whirlies won

Grimsley trailed 9-7 going to the fourth quarter, then outlasted Hough in one of the best high school football games ever played at historic Jamieson Stadium. There were heroes everywhere for coach Darryl Brown’s team.

It was Alex Taylor catching a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Stephens on fourth-and-8 in the fourth quarter.

It was Mitchell Summers bursting through the Hough defense late in regulation and going 70 yards for a touchdown.

It was the Whirlies’ defense making a stand in the third overtime to set up Jackson Henry’s game-winning field goal.

Maybe the most impressive, though, was Stephens. The senior quarterback had flu-like symptoms and was home vomiting Friday morning, but not only played but ran for two touchdowns and made a beautiful throw on Taylor’s TD. “At 3 o’clock today I call him and he says, ‘Coach, I’m playing,’ ” Brown said of Stephens. “It was toughness. Belief. It says a lot about our staff and the culture of the program.”

It’s a program that hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2019 and won a NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in the spring 2021 season. The only loss since the regional final in 2019 was to Indian Trail Porter Ridge in the second round of last year’s 4-A West playoffs. Now, Grimsley is one win away from playing for another state championship.

“Alex’s catch on fourth down with a guy draped all over him … the people here will remember that 50 years from now,” Brown said. “Then they go back and score, then Mitch rips off that run.

“With our kids there was never any doubt. Never any doubt in their eyes. It’s a special group of men.”

Why the Huskies lost

For three quarters it was textbook Hough football: Play defense, take advantage of mistakes by the opponent and turn field position into field goals by all-state kicker Nolan Hauser. But Grimsley hit the Huskies for two big plays in the fourth quarter, and penalties plagued Hough’s offense all night. Coach Matthew Jenkins’ team was flagged 17 times for 118 yards, and nine of the flags were for illegal procedure.

Hough also paid the price for failing to convert some of its first-half scoring opportunities into touchdowns. The Huskies were in the red zone four times in the opening 24 minutes and only came away with three field goals.

Senior quarterback Tad Hudson, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound North Carolina commit, completed 23 of 40 passes for 238 yards and a TD, but those numbers could have been better if not for some drops by his receivers.

The big plays

Henry’s field goal was the game-winner because of the defensive stand Grimsley made on Hough’s possession in the third overtime.

After Hudson connected on an 8-yard pass to Jycen Anciso on first down, J.T. Smith was stopped for a 1-yard gain on second down. On third down, the Huskies ran a quarterback sneak, but the officials ruled Hudson was stopped inches short of the goal line. On fourth down, Grimsley’s line blew up the blocking and Smith was dropped for a loss at the 1.

“We scored on the quarterback sneak,” Jenkins said. “He was in. Bad call, but it is what it is. They made a nice play on fourth-and-one. Our senior tailback wanted the ball, and you give it to him when he wants it.”

Brown said he and his staff kept telling the Whirlies in overtime, “We just have to get one stop. One stop.”

“It was a big stop on third-and-1 on the sneak, which was a good call by them,” Grimsley’s head coach said, “and the fourth-down play was just our guys getting off the ball.

“They never panic,” Brown added. “That’s what we’ve been about all year on defense. When we have to make a stop, we make a stop.”

Three things we learned

1. It was a tale of two kickers. While Hough’s Hauser became the all-time NCHSAA leader in field goals with the 52nd, 53rd and 54th of his career, the junior did miss twice – once because of a poor snap and once when he came up short from 52 yards early in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Grimsley’s Henry came back strong after missing the third-round win over Charlotte Independence with the same virus that nearly sidelined Stephens. He converted three extra points and winning field goal. “He couldn’t come (to practice) on Monday because he was still sick,” Brown said of his sophomore kicker. “He came out Tuesday, wasn’t feeling well and struggled at practice. He really struggled with his confidence at practice this week, so we talked and told him we were all dealing with the same thing and we were going to need him. He answered tonight.”

2. Another big game from the little man. Grimsley’s Mitchell Summers once again played much bigger than his listed height of 5-6. The 150-pound sophomore running back broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter as the Whirlies went up 23-16. He finished with 181 yards and has 1,951 for the season.

3. Hough tough. The Huskies played with determination and heart for the second time in as many weeks while dealing with the death of former player Devin Chandler in the shootings Nov. 13 on the University of Virginia campus. Five days after Chandler was killed, Hough went to previously unbeaten East Forsyth and won 17-7, and Friday night the Huskies played one of the best games in the state this season before attending Chandler’s funeral Saturday morning. “You’re not going to just put us away,” Jenkins said. “That’s not what these kids do. If you’re going to beat us, you’re going to earn it, and (Grimsley) earned it.”

Stars

Hough — QB Tad Hudson 23-of-40 passing, 238 yards, TD, rushing TD; RB J.T. Smith 17 carries, 82 yards, 2 TDs rushing, 5 catches, 36 yards; WR Jacob Dossey 7 catches, 95 yards, TD; WR Markell Quick 7 catches, 40 yards; K Nolan Hauser 3-of-5 FGA.

Grimsley — QB Ryan Stephens 10-of-20, 100 yards, TD passing, 2 rushing TDs, 2-point run, 2-point pass; RB Mitchell Summers 22 carries, 181 yards, TD; WR Alex Taylor 5 catches, 57 yards, TD; WR Terrell Anderson 4 catches, 40 yards; LB Khalil Stimpson 2 sacks.

What they said

“It was a heck of a ballgame. Hat’s off to Grimsley. They played a whale of a game, and we just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch to win.” – Matthew Jenkins, Hough coach

“There’s nothing like playing in Jamieson Stadium. Tonight it was wall-to-wall on our side and they showed up when we needed them. Our kids needed them tonight and Whirlie Nation showed up. It’s a special place, and I’m just thankful that we were led here a few years ago.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

Records

Hough: 11-3.

Grimsley: 14-0.

Up next for Grimsley

No. 6 Matthews Weddington (13-1), Friday, Dec. 2.

Scoring summary

Hough 6 3 0 14 7 7 0 — 37

Grimsley 7 0 0 16 7 7 3 — 40

H – FG Nolan Hauser 28, 1st, 8:10

G – Ryan Stephens 4 run (Jackson Henry kick), 1st, 2:04

H – FG Hauser 30, 1st, :43

H – FG Hauser 30, 1st, 1:55

G – Alex Taylor 23 pass from Stephens (Nolan Albright pass from Stephens), 4th, 7:32

H – J.T. Smith 13 run (Hauser kick), 4th, 4:40

G – Mitchell Summers 70 run (Stephens run), 4th, 3:22

H – Jacob Dossey 24 pass from Tad Hudson (Hauser kick), 4th, 1:07

H – Hudson 10 run (Hauser kick), 1st OT

G – Summers 5 run (Henry kick), 1st OT

G – Stephens 1 run (Henry kick), 2nd OT

H – Smith 15 run (Hauser kick), 2nd OT

G – FG Henry 21, 3rd OT