Quick Take: N.C. A&T 112, Carver College 46

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro
Why the Aggies won
A&T was playing a National Christian College Athletic Association school to get in a game after its weekend series with Florida A&M was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Rattlers’ program. The Aggies were much too strong and much too deep for Carver, which wore down in the second half.
A&T coach Will Jones had said Thursday that he wanted to “see a level of execution. I want to see the guys doing what we do well and not going out there and creating bad habits.”
Did he get that from his Aggies?
“Yeah,” Jones said. “I thought we had a chance to get out and run some things.”
A&T did struggle in the first half to put away Carver and only led 42-27 at the break.
“It’s tough to get guys up for these games,” Jones said, “but we explained to them at halftime that we did not want to take steps backward. In the second half, everybody did exactly what we needed them to do.”
The final margin of 66 points was seven more than the average by which Division I teams had beaten Carver in the Cougars’ previous 17 games.
Stars
Carver — G Stephon Augusta 10 points, 5 rebounds; G Antwon Ferrell 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
N.C. A&T — G Fred Cleveland 17 points, 5 steals, 4 assists; G Darus Maddox 16 points; G Kenyon Duling 11 points; G Kwe Parker 11 points; F Ty Lyons 10 points, 4 rebounds.
Three things we learned
1. The COVID-19 grind continues. A&T was the only team in the MEAC’s South Division that was able to play this weekend, and coach Will Jones didn’t take that for granted. “One thing this staff has learned, playing the amount of games we’ve played, is that you cannot get too far ahead of yourself,” Jones said. “You can’t be thinking three games down the road, three practices down the road, because you could be shut down. Your testing schedule is Monday, Wednesday, Friday. All of those barriers have to be crossed before you can step on the floor for a Saturday game. … You’re stressing. Every time the trainer walks in that door I’m looking at her like, what information do you have for me today?”
2. Fred Cleveland is back in full effect. The sophomore guard from Chicago has battled injuries, but he had one of his best games as an Aggie. “I was happy with him being able to see the ball go in the basket,” Jones said, “and also Kenyon Duling. In the second half his shot was able to go down. We’re going to need all these guys as we play back-to-backs (in the MEAC). That second game is a fight, and we need all the soldiers ready to go.”
3. Carver deserves some respect. The Cougars were clearly outmanned, but ran their sets offensively and played hard defensively until fatigue set in during their 18th game this season against a Division I opponent, all losses. They outrebounded A&T 18-14 in the first half, although the Aggies finished with a 33-31 edge. Coach Bryan Spencer’s team was not just in Greensboro for a paycheck and pizza.
What they said
“We just have to go down there and get the job done. This team has enough experience, enough weapons. Defensively, if we play the way we need to play I like our chances.” — Will Jones, N.C. A&T coach, on getting ready for N.C. Central next weekend
Records
Carver: 0-23.
N.C. A&T: 6-9.
Up next
N.C. A&T: At N.C. Central, 4 p.m. Saturday (NCATAggies.com).
