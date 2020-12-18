Quick Take: N.C. A&T 91, Greensboro College 45

The Aggies played without injured point guard Kam Langley, but still dominated the Pride, 91-45.

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro.

Why the Aggies won

A&T was just too long and too strong for the Pride and it showed in the stats. The Aggies outrebounded Greensboro 58-31, held the Pride to 23 percent field-goal shooting, forced 21 turnovers and blocked eight shots. A&T did commit 22 turnovers without Kam Langley (leg injury), but only six of those were in the second half.

“I explained to them at halftime that they had to play together,” coach Will Jones said. “They were trying to do it all on one opportunity, one pass or ‘I’ve got the ball and it’s my turn.’ That’s not how you win games at this level. You win games at this level by using your teammates, passing it a couple of times and getting a better shot. They took what we said in the locker room to heart.”

The Aggies got 14 players into the game and they all scored, led by Tyler Jones (16 points) and Quentin Jones (14). Blake Harris had six assists and Kwe Parker had four in Langley’s absence. Tyler Maye and Fred Cleveland Jr. also were out for A&T.