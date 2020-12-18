Quick Take: N.C. A&T 91, Greensboro College 45

The Aggies played without injured point guard Kam Langley, but still dominated the Pride, 91-45.
Site
Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro.
Why the Aggies won
A&T was just too long and too strong for the Pride and it showed in the stats. The Aggies outrebounded Greensboro 58-31, held the Pride to 23 percent field-goal shooting, forced 21 turnovers and blocked eight shots. A&T did commit 22 turnovers without Kam Langley (leg injury), but only six of those were in the second half.
“I explained to them at halftime that they had to play together,” coach Will Jones said. “They were trying to do it all on one opportunity, one pass or ‘I’ve got the ball and it’s my turn.’ That’s not how you win games at this level. You win games at this level by using your teammates, passing it a couple of times and getting a better shot. They took what we said in the locker room to heart.”
The Aggies got 14 players into the game and they all scored, led by Tyler Jones (16 points) and Quentin Jones (14). Blake Harris had six assists and Kwe Parker had four in Langley’s absence. Tyler Maye and Fred Cleveland Jr. also were out for A&T.
“I have to look at this in a positive light,” Will Jones said. “This is Blake’s chance to figure this thing out at the point guard so that we can go into conference play with him understanding his role in running the team.”
Stars
Greensboro College — F Matt Brown 14 points; G Carlos Machuca 9 points.
N.C. A&T — F Tyler Jones 16 points; F Quentin Jones 14 points; F Jeremy Robinson 9 points.
Three things we learned
1. No Kam, no problem — for one game. Kam Langley, who led NCAA Division I in assists last season, missed the game because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot and a bruised right knee. The Aggies’ senior point guard got hurt early in overtime Sunday against Western Carolina, although he finished the game, and the foot was in a walking boot Friday. His playing status is day-to-day, Will Jones said. “He’s rehabbing,” the Aggies’ coach added, “but we’re going to get him back to 100 percent before we put him back out there.”
2. That Longwood loss looks worse every day for A&T. Greensboro College beat Longwood 67-64 on Dec. 6 in Farmville, Va. Yes, it was an exhibition game, but two days later the Aggies lost 77-60 at Longwood for the Lancers’ only win of the season. Those scores make even less sense after the way a short-handed A&T handled Greensboro on Friday.
3. A (Langley) family affair. Kam Langley’s older brother, Keyford Jr. (better known as K.J.), is in his first season an assistant coach at Greensboro College after finishing his playing career with the Pride. Kam will see two more of his brothers Tuesday when the Aggies face UNCG and twins Keyshaun and Kobe at the Corbett Center.
What N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said
On getting 14 players into the game and all of them scoring: “It’s always good for team morale. The guys that are in practice every day, that grind, that help you on the scout team and are doing all the dirty work, it’s good to get them an opportunity.”
On how his team is playing: “The schedule provides us with two more tests of quality mid-plus teams (Charlotte and UNCG) that will give us an opportunity to see these guys perform under the lights before conference play.”
Records
Greensboro College: 1-5 (0-2 in exhibition games).
N.C. A&T: 3-7.
Up next
Greensboro College: TBA.
N.C. A&T: At Charlotte, 4 p.m. Saturday (YouTube Live).
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!