Quick Take: NCHSAA Class 4-A softball finals

GREENVILLE D.H. CONLEY 2-3

EAST FORSYTH 1-0

What

Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-three NCHSAA Class 4-A softball championship series.

Where

Duke University Softball Stadium, Durham

Game 2

Conley beat East Forsyth at its own game. The Vikings used leadoff walks to Riley Trueblood in the fifth and seventh innings to manufacture runs and played strong defense to hold on and force Game 3.

Conley stole five bases, three by Riley Trueblood, and her sister Mia knocked in both runs. Vikings pitcher Emma Adams gave up five hits, but 10 groundball outs and was efficient in getting the win with just 72 pitches.

Grace Flynn led off the game with an infield single and scored for East Forsyth, but that was all the Eagles could muster. Pitcher Kierston Deal held Conley to three hits and struck out 13, but two of the four runners she walked scored.

Stars

Conley — P Emma Adams 7 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 3 K; 1B Riley Trueblood 2 BB, 2 R; LF Mia Trueblood 1-2, SF, 2 RBI.

East Forsyth — P Kierston Deal 7 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 13 K; SS Grace Flynn 2-for-3, R; C Madison McCarty 1-for-2, SAC, RBI.

Game 3

Neither team managed a hit through three innings, but Conley got its leadoff hitter (Trinity Nichols) on base via a hit by pitch and moved her all the way around to score in the bottom of the fourth. The Vikings broke it open with two runs in the fourth inning after Riley Trueblood led off with a single and sister Mia tripled her home.

Sophomore right-hander Olivia Hadnott had a no-hitter through five innings, but didn’t get out of the sixth as East Forsyth loaded the bases with two outs. But Emma Adams, who started Games 1 and 2, moved from first base back to the circle and got Conley out of the jam.

The Eagles loaded the bases against Adams in the top of the seventh, but Lindsay Clinard lined into a double play that left runners on second and third with two outs. Adams then struck out Kaitlyn King to give Conley the fourth title in school history and earn the MVP award.

Stars

East Forsyth — P Kierston Deal 6 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 2 BB; 3B Sophie Lecnar 1-for-2, BB; 2B Alex Brown 2 HBP.

Conley — P Olivia Hadnott 5 2/3 innings, 0 R, 2 hits, 11 K, 2 BB, HBP; 1B/P Emma Adams 1 1/3 innings, O R, 2 H, HBP, K, RBI; LF Mia Trueblood 2-for-3, 3B, RBI; C Olivia Knight 3B, RBI.

Final records

East Forsyth: 27-3.

Conley: 30-2.

Linescores

Game 2

Conley 000 010 1 – 2 3 0

East Forsyth 100 000 0 – 1 5 0

W: Emma Adams (17-2). L: Kierston Deal (24-2).

Game 3

East Forsyth 000 000 0 – 0 4 0

Conley 000 12X X – 3 5 0

W: Olivia Hadnott (N/A). L: Kierston Deal (24-3).

