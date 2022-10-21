Quick Take: No. 1 Grimsley 27, No. 6 Page 22

Why the Whirlies won

Senior quarterback Ryan Stephens and junior wide receivers Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor made big plays to put Grimsley up 27-9, and after Page cut its deficit to five points sophomore running back Mitchell Summers and the Whirlies’ offensive line sealed the deal with a nine-play, 36-yard drive.

Stephens threw for two touchdowns – to Anderson and Taylor – ran for a TD and added a two-point conversion run. Summers finished with 123 yards rushing and a third-quarter score that proved to be the difference.

The clinching drive started at the Grimsley 17-yard line after Page scored on a pass from Jerron Blackwell to Jasiah Moore with 4:01 to play.

“At that point in time, if we can eat up the clock and get first downs and force them to use timeouts we can win the game,” said Whirlies coach Darryl Brown. “We challenged our guys when they headed on to the field and they responded right there.”

At times this season, Grimsley has gone with senior Khalil Stimpson, who starts at linebacker, as the power back to eat up yards and clock. But Brown decided to stick with Summers.

“Mitch had been in the game and carrying the football,” the Whirlies’ coach said. “We thought about Khalil, but it’s a cold night and he hadn’t been handling it. Mitch … you could see it in his eyes that he wanted it. … For a sophomore in this kind of game for the first time to have that determination says a lot about him.”

Why the Pirates lost

Page has come a long way since going 0-7 in Doug Robertson’s first year as the Pirates’ coach, a season that was pushed back to the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they’re not quite ready to beat Grimsley.

Sophomore quarterback Jerron Blackwell, who split time with senior Nick Williamson, made some big plays in the fourth quarter to lead Page’s comeback. Blackwell, also a standout basketball player for the Pirates, passed for 79 yards and a touchdown and ran for 46 yards and two TDs.

But Page gave up a touchdown on the last play of the first half and couldn’t get a third-down stop on Grimsley’s final possession.

“In the second and fourth quarters, we won those quarters,” Robertson said. “That was part of our gameplan because they seemed to get worn down, and our guys are pretty tough. Even though we have several guys going both ways we thought we could grind them similar to our Reidsville game (a 22-14 win) earlier in the year. It kind of had that seem feel.”

Grimsley’s offensive playmakers were the difference, and that’s where Page still has to make up some ground. Still, Robertson likes what he has in his locker room.

“What we can lean on right now is that our kids are battlers,” he said. “Whether we’re the most talented on the field or not, our kids know now that we can play with anybody, anytime, anywhere. That’s where you want your program to be, and that’s where we’re going.”

The big plays

After Page scored with 40.9 seconds left in the first half to close to 14-9, Grimsley went 70 yards in three plays. The first was a 1-yard run by Stephens, but then he hit Anderson for 43 yards. The scoreboard clock read 0.0 after the catch, but the officials ruled that there was time left when Anderson hit the ground at the 26 and the Whirlies had called an immediate timeout. That left 2.0 seconds.

“I didn’t agree, but it was a judgment call and at the end of the day we still have to make those plays,” Robertson said. “We didn’t, and they did.”

Taylor made the play when Stephens threw the ball toward him in the end zone and the junior outmuscled a Pirates defensive back for a TD to end the half. Jackson Henry’s extra-point kick sent Grimsley to the break up 21-9.

“That’s a huge play,” Brown said of the TD. “Those two guys, Terrell and Alex, made big-time plays back to back.”

Three things we learned

1. Now, this is a rivalry! Brown has led Grimsley to a state championship and has built a program that can contend every year, while Robertson won a title at Reidsville, took Eastern Guilford to a state final and has rebuilt a Page program that has as strong a tradition as any in the Triad. A crowd of well over 4,000 at Marion Kirby Stadium on Friday night created an electric atmosphere for the closest game between these two bitter rivals since Page won 24-23 in 2007. Expect more battles like this one in the next few years.

2. But Page still has the upper hand. Grimsley won its fourth straight for the first time in a series that Page still leads 46-14, with three ties.

3. Grimsley is the Metro 4-A champion, again. The unbeaten Whirlies claimed their fourth straight title as they head into their regular-season finale next Friday against Northern Guilford. The only team with one loss in the conference is Northwest Guilford, which lost 55-12 at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium on Sept. 23.

Stars

Grimsley — QB Ryan Stephens 10-of-14 passing, 189 yards, 2 TDs, 13 rushes, 75 yards, TD, 2-point run; RB Mitchell Summers 22 carries, 123 yards, TD; WR Terrell Anderson 5 catches, 98 yards, TD; WR Alex Taylor 5 catches, 91 yards, TD.

Page — QB Jerron Blackwell 9-of-12 passing, 79 yards, TD, 13 rushes, 46 yards, 2 TDs; RB Maurice Andrews 12 carries, 49 yards; WR Jasiah Moore 5 catches, 51 yards, TD.

What they said

“Anybody who was at the game saw that, regardless of the scoreboard, there was not a lot of difference between the two teams. We’re just disappointed because we didn’t just expect to play with them, we expected to win. We thought we had a team that could beat them, and I still do. It was just a couple of bounces here or there that didn’t go our way.” – Doug Robertson, Page coach

“We’ve played well to get where we’re at right now, but we have to keep getting better. I know some of our guys are a little frustrated, but to come in here and get a win against a well-coached football team – any time you get a win on the road in our conference – is hard. I’m proud of our guys and how they finished the game.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

Records

Grimsley: 6-0 Metro 4-A, 9-0 overall.

Page: 4-2 Metro 4-A, 5-4 overall.

Up next

Grimsley: Northern Guilford, Oct. 28.

Page: Southeast Guilford, Oct. 28.

Scoring summary

Grimsley 6 15 6 0 — 27

Page 0 9 0 13 — 22

G – Terrell Anderson 15 pass from Ryan Stephens (pass failed), 1st, 3:33

G – Stephens 5 run (Stephens run), 2nd, 11:33

P – FG Tylar Elliott 24, 2nd, 7:31

P – Jerrron Blackwell 2 run (kick blocked), 2nd, 40.9

G – Alex Taylor 26 pass from Stephens (Jackson Henry kick), 2nd, 0.0

G – Mitchell Summers 7 run (kick blocked), 3rd, 3:22

P – Blackwell 8 run (pass failed), 4th, 7:28

P – Jasiah Moore 10 pass from Blackwell (Elliott kick), 4th, 4:01