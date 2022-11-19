Quick Take: No. 1 Grimsley 44, No. 8 Charlotte Independence 36

Why the Whirlies won

Grimsley hit big plays in the first half to build a working margin, then leaned on its ground game in the second half to secure the victory and halt a valiant comeback by Independence.

Coach Darryl Brown’s Whirlies finished with 355 yards on the ground, led by sophomore RB Mitchell Summers with 175, senior RB Jacarion Maynard with 95 and senior QB Ryan Stephens with 79. Summers and Stephens each ran for two touchdowns.

A 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to open the second half set with 69 of those yards on the ground the tone for the rest of the game.

“The first drive of the second, going the length of the field, was a huge drive to put us up 36-14,” Brown said. “ It would have been nice to get a stop right after that, but we didn’t and they went down and scored. But we felt like we were able to run the football. … We played really well up front.”

Stephens wasn’t as sharp as usual throwing the football because of some bumps and bruises, but he did throw for a score. Junior Terrell Anderson caught that TD pass and returned a kickoff for a score.

“That team is physical,” said Independence coach D.J. McFadden. “They’re fast. They have studs on offense. They’re rightfully the No. 1 seed.”

When Independence cut its deficit to 44-36 in the fourth quarter, the Whirlies’ defense got a fourth-down stop at their 30 that ultimately allowed Stephens to take a knee at the end and celebrate a trip to the fourth round of the playoffs.

“He’s a dog, a competitor,” Brown said of Stephens. “He’s tough as nails, and the two backs ran really hard.”

Why the Patriots lost

Big plays by Grimsley put Independence in a hole in the first half, and their final drive was derailed by two penalties after coach D.J. McFadden’s team drove to the Grimsley 14-yard line.

“It’s part of our process of trying to get this thing to where we want to go that you have to go through games like this,” McFadden said. “We have to learn how to close it out. We’ll learn from it and get back to work. We plan on getting back here.”

One reason Independence should feel good about the chances of that happening was the play of quarterback Justin Little. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore threw for 211 yards and rallied his team with a pair of TD passes to Sincere McIntyre in the second half.

“We want it to hurt right now, for the young guys to feel this so they can remember it and use it to drive them in the offseason,” said McFadden, a former Independence quarterback himself.

The big plays

Three of Grimsley’s four touchdowns in the first half came on plays of 59 yards or longer. First, after Independence went up 7-0, Terrell Anderson returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a score. The Whirlies went up 20-14 when Anderson took a pass from Stephens on a “glance” route and went 68 yards for a TD. Grimsley’s final TD of a half that ended with the Whirlies up 28-14 came on a 59-yard run by Stephens.

“We had big plays when we needed them,” Brown said.

Three things we learned

1. Terrell Anderson is a big-time talent. He may be overshadowed by fellow junior wideout Alex Taylor at times, but there’s a reason why the 6-2, 195-pound playmaker has multiple Power 5 scholarship offers of his own. His kickoff return in the first quarter swung momentum back to Grimsley, and his 68-yard catch and run helped the Whirlies take a 28-14 halftime lead. Stephens just missed hitting a couple of long throws to Anderson in the second half that would’ve put away the game sooner.

2. Grimsley really missed Jackson Henry. The sophomore kicker missed the game because of illness, and Independence started most of its possessions with good field position because of it. Henry’s absence also prevented the Whirlies from trying any field goals and forced them to go for two points after all six touchdowns. He is expected back for next Friday’s game against Hough.

3. Another tough matchup next week. East Forsyth-Grimsley in a battle of unbeaten was the 4-A West regional semifinal we wanted, but we’ll have to settle for a big-time matchup between the Whirlies and another Charlotte area school. How good is Hough? The Huskies held a high-powered East Forsyth offense to seven points Friday night in a 17-7 win in Kernersville.

Stars

Independence — QB Justin Little 16-of-21 passing, 211 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion pass, 2 INTs, 12 rushes, 35 yards, TD; RB Shaun Solomon 11 carries, 68 yards; RB Emmanuel Teah 13 carries, 48 yards, TD; ATH Sincere McIntyre 6 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs; DB Bryce Lofton INT.

Grimsley — QB Ryan Stephens 7-of-13 passing, 112 yards, TD, INT, 11 rushes, 79 yards, 2 TDs; RB Mitchell Summers 20 carries, 175 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion run; RB Jacarion Maynard 10 carries, 95 yards, 2-point conversion run; WR Terrell Anderson 3 catches, 82 yards, TD, kickoff-return TD; WR Alex Taylor; DT Jamaal Jarrett 3 sacks; DB Deon McLaughlin 2 INTs.

What they said

“All week long we told our kids this was going to be a four-round UFC fight and we had to be able to take a punch and keep walking forward. We were down 22 at one point, but kept walking forward and taking punches and kept swinging. We can live with this result because of how our kids left it all out there.” – D.J. McFadden, Independence coach

“When things got turned a little bit there in the fourth quarter our guys didn’t lose composure and that’s what I’m really proud of, especially with what’s still really a young group in a lot of ways.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

Records

Independence: 11-2.

Grimsley: 13-0.

Up next for Grimsley

No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2), Friday, Nov. 25.

Scoring summary

Independence 7 7 7 15 — 36

Grimsley 14 14 16 0 — 44

I – Khalil Hoke 2 run (Daniel Locklear kick), 1st, 7:22

G – Terrell Anderson 95 kickoff return (Anderson pass from Ryan Stephens), 1st, 7:08

G – Stephens 1 run (pass failed), 1st, 2:23

I – Emmanuel Teah 1 run (Locklear kick), 2nd, 9:28

G – Anderson 68 pass from Stephens (run failed), 2nd, 8:01

G – Stephens 59 run (Mitchell Summers run), 2nd, 5:08

G – Summers 6 run (Anderson pass from Stephens), 3rd, 7:04

I – Sincere McIntyre 26 pass from Justin Little (Locklear kick), 3rd, 4:49

G – Summers 29 run (Nolan Albright pass from Stephens), 3rd, :54

I – Little 1 run (Locklear kick), 4th, 10:38

I – McIntyre 29 pass from Little (William Brown pass from Little), 4th, 7:44