Quick Take: No. 4 N.C. State 51, Virginia Tech 45

The Wolfpack’s defense is the key to a 51-45 win over Virginia Tech that solidifies N.C. State’s hold on first place in the ACC.
Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh
Why the Wolfpack won
On an afternoon when coach Wes Moore’s team shot just 32 percent from the field, N.C. State prevailed thanks to its offensive rebounding and its defense. The Wolfpack outscored Virginia Tech 16-2 on second-chance points and had 16 points off turnovers to just two for the Hokies.
State’s advantage in both facets of the game was pronounced in a first half that ended with the Pack leading 26-20. As Tech coach Kenny Brooks pointed out, State scored 22 of its points in the opening 20 minutes off offensive rebounds or turnovers.
“If this had been a NCAA Tournament game where we struggled so much offensively,” Moore said, “we would have been able to survive and advance because of our defense and our rebounding. Now we just have to clean up our offense.”
It didn’t help the Hokies that they struggled with their shooting, hitting just 29 percent. Tech had a chance to cut into the six-point halftime margin when Tech’s Cayla King had two great looks from 3-point range in the opening 1:02 of the third quarter, but neither would go down and State built its advantage to 38-25 in the period.
How big would it have been for King to hit either or both shots? “Monstrous,” Brooks said.
“Our team was struggling to score tonight, missing shots we usually hit,” King said. “As a whole team, that would have been a little confidence boost just seeing at least one of them go in.”
Now State has even more confidence after a week in which it rallied from a 16-point deficit Thursday night to beat Louisville and take control of the ACC race.
Stars
Virginia Tech — G Georgia Amoore 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; C Elizabeth Kitley 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists; G-F Aisha Sheppard 8 points, 5 rebounds.
N.C. State — F Jakia Brown-Turner 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; C Elissa Cunane 7 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks; F Kayla Jones 7 rebounds, 5 points.
Three things we learned
1. The battle of the bigs was a standoff. On day when everyone was hyping the matchup of All-ACC post players Liz Kitley of Virginia Tech and Elissa Cunane of N.C. State, the Summerfield natives struggled to score. Kitley, who helped Northwest Guilford win two NCHSAA Class 4-A championships, finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Cunane, who led Northern Guilford to a pair of Class 3-A titles, had 10 rebounds and seven points. They combined to go 5-for-29 from the field. “It wasn’t necessarily the most physical strength-wise,” Cunane said, “but Liz is 6-(foot)-5, 6-6 and long, so it’s tough to get shots off over her.” Added Kitley, “It was definitely more of a defensive matchup tonight. Neither of us shot very well.”
2. Cayla King has continued to improve. King, who played on both Northwest Guilford state championship teams with Kitley, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and looked like what she is: the ACC’s most accurate shooter from beyond the arc. She finished with just those six points, but also grabbed five rebounds. “I came in as a freshman and knew what I had to do play and just kept working and it’s finally getting there,” King said. “But now comes responsibility when you have a role like this. I just need to work on consistency.”
3. The shooting was … ugly. Maybe it was to be expected when two conference rivals who Brooks said it seems have played each other “about 22 times the last two years” meet, but Tech and State combined to go 39-for-116 from the field. They know our plays and we know their plays, so it becomes a matter of attrition.”
What they said
“This was a tremendous, energetic atmosphere. You’re not going to catch me calling it ‘a little gym.’ ” – Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech coach
“It kind of felt like the Louisville game in reverse. Our shots started rolling out and theirs started going in. Next thing you know we had a tight ballgame.” – Wes Moore, N.C. State coach, on the Tech rally that cut a 13-point lead to two late
Records
Virginia Tech: 6-2 ACC, 14-5 overall.
N.C. State: 9-0 ACC, 18-2 overall.
Up next
Virginia Tech: At Virginia, 7 p.m. Thursday (ACC Network)
N.C. State: At No. 20 North Carolina, 4 p.m. Sunday (ACC Network)
