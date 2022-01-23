Quick Take: No. 4 N.C. State 51, Virginia Tech 45

2. Cayla King has continued to improve. King, who played on both Northwest Guilford state championship teams with Kitley, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and looked like what she is: the ACC’s most accurate shooter from beyond the arc. She finished with just those six points, but also grabbed five rebounds. “I came in as a freshman and knew what I had to do play and just kept working and it’s finally getting there,” King said. “But now comes responsibility when you have a role like this. I just need to work on consistency.”

3. The shooting was … ugly. Maybe it was to be expected when two conference rivals who Brooks said it seems have played each other “about 22 times the last two years” meet, but Tech and State combined to go 39-for-116 from the field. They know our plays and we know their plays, so it becomes a matter of attrition.”

What they said

“This was a tremendous, energetic atmosphere. You’re not going to catch me calling it ‘a little gym.’ ” – Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech coach