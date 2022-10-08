Quick Take: No. 5 Southeast Guilford 36, No. 7 Southwest Guilford 0

The Falcons dominate from start to finish to win a Metro 4-A Conference football game 36-0 at Bill Slayton Athletic Field.

Why the Falcons won

Southeast Guilford didn’t pile up the yards, finishing with 312, but coach Earl Bates’ Falcons took advantage of Southwest Guilford’s mistakes to grab a 29-point halftime lead and played stout defense.

“Our kids as a whole were very focused and determined in that first half,” Bates said. “We got sloppy in the second half, but for the most part we were focused.”

Southeast also got a big game from senior quarterback Bryson Serrano, who threw for four touchdowns and a two-point conversion. “Bryson played extremely well tonight,” Bates said. “It was probably his best game he’s played for us. He was very efficient, made a lot of good decisions and good throws.”

Why the Cowboys lost

Southwest Guilford went punt, pick-six, punt and interception on its first four possessions as coach Marlon White’s Cowboys fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter. “Two picks in the first quarter is not how you want to get started,” White said. “It seemed like everything spiraled out of control after that.”

Southwest came into the game averaging nearly 32 points per game, but was unable to get anything going offensively. The Cowboys’ ground game was held to 88 yards on 35 attempts, and quarterback Cale Lloyd (11-of-23, 107 yards, 3 INTs) never recovered from the rough start. “It was one of those deals where we never really got it all together at the same time,” White said.

The big play

After scoring on its first play from scrimmage, Southeast had Southwest facing fourth-and-4 from the Falcons’ 48. The Cowboys opted not to punt, and Lloyd’s pass was picked off by Mark Tillman and returned 58 yards for a touchdown.

Three things we learned

1. Mark Tillman was a big-play machine. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior caught a 97-yard touchdown pass and intercepted two passes, one of them a pick-six. “It’s good to have guys like that, and I’ve been saying all along that we have some skill guys who on any given night can make some plays for us,” Bates said.

2. Southwest DL Kyler Puckett is a nightmare to block. The 6-2, 260-pound defensive tackle spent most of the night wreaking havoc in the Southeast Guilford backfield. “He is a man-child,” White said of the senior, who has scholarship offers from Army, Catawba and Lenoir-Rhyne. “He’s been doing that all year long, and he’s one of those guys who plays from beginning to end. He’s going to give you the same effort whether you’re up 50 or down 50.”

3. Southeast was seeing yellow all night. The penalty flags flew early and often as the Falcons were flagged 15 times for 146 yards. Southeast was penalized four times to start the third quarter and ended up with second-and-22 from its 3-yard line. But Serrano found Tillman with single coverage streaking down the left sideline for a 97-yard touchdown pass. “That’s been our Achilles’ heel,” Bates said of the penalties. “… We got fortunate on that (TD pass), but we can’t have that in tight football games.”

Stars

Southwest Guilford — QB Cale Lloyd 11-of-23 passing, 107 yards, 3 INTs; RB Cam McCain 8 carries, 43 yards.

Southeast Guilford — QB Bryson Serrano 9-of-11 passing, 222 yards, 4 TDs, 2-point conversion pass, 44 yards rushing; RB Elijah Davis 19 carries, 43 yards; WR/DB Mark Tillman 97-yard TD reception, 2 INTs.

What they said

“We come back Monday, watch the film, fix the mistakes and go back to practice and get ready for Grimsley.” – Marlon White, Southwest Guilford coach

“We have some tough football games left. … We have to keep them grounded and get better.” – Earl Bates, Southeast Guilford coach

Records

Southwest Guilford: 2-2 Metro 4-A, 4-3 overall.

Southeast Guilford: 2-2 Metro 4-A, 5-2 overall.

Up next

Southwest Guilford: At Grimsley, Oct. 14.

Southeast Guilford: At Western Guilford, Oct. 14.

Scoring summary

Southwest Guilford 0 0 0 0 — 0

Southeast Guilford 22 7 7 0 — 36

SE – Khaleb Mosley 49 pass from Bryson Serrano (Aidan Bonde kick), 1st, 9:12

SE – Mark Tillman 58 interception return (Bonde kick), 1st, 5:57

SE – Cameron Williams 15 pass from Serrano (Byron Arant pass from Serrrano), 1st, 1:03

SE – Arant 5 pass from Serrano (Bonde kick), 2nd, 11:08

SE – Tillman 97 pass from Serrano (Bonde kick), 3rd, 10:08