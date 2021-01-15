Quick Take: Northern Guilford 82, Eastern Alamance 42

Site

Northern Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro

Why the Nighthawks won

Northern Guilford led 9-5 before closing the first quarter with a 21-1 run that put coach Kellen Parrish’s team firmly in control. The Nighthawks did it with defense, forcing numerous turnovers that led to easy baskets, and hit five 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

“We played well, I will admit that,” Parrish said of the first quarter. “We got some steals, moved the ball well, got out and got some easy baskets. We like to play fast, play aggressive defense, create some steals, crash the boards and keep the game simple.”

Junior guard Nolan Hodge (23 points) and junior wing Manny Elliott (19) simply were too much for the Eagles as Northern stayed unbeaten in the Mid-State 3-A Conference.

Three things we learned

1. Manny Elliott looks right at home. A transfer from Dudley, Elliott scored inside, outside, in transition and in the half-court Friday night against Eastern Alamance without hunting shots. “It hasn’t really been a transition because in middle school I played here,” Elliott said. “The chemistry was already there.”.