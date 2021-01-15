Quick Take: Northern Guilford 82, Eastern Alamance 42

Site
Northern Guilford Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Nighthawks won
Northern Guilford led 9-5 before closing the first quarter with a 21-1 run that put coach Kellen Parrish’s team firmly in control. The Nighthawks did it with defense, forcing numerous turnovers that led to easy baskets, and hit five 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
“We played well, I will admit that,” Parrish said of the first quarter. “We got some steals, moved the ball well, got out and got some easy baskets. We like to play fast, play aggressive defense, create some steals, crash the boards and keep the game simple.”
Junior guard Nolan Hodge (23 points) and junior wing Manny Elliott (19) simply were too much for the Eagles as Northern stayed unbeaten in the Mid-State 3-A Conference.
Three things we learned
1. Manny Elliott looks right at home. A transfer from Dudley, Elliott scored inside, outside, in transition and in the half-court Friday night against Eastern Alamance without hunting shots. “It hasn’t really been a transition because in middle school I played here,” Elliott said. “The chemistry was already there.”.
2. “Look! Look! Look!” More times than you could count, that was what Northern Guilford’s coaches and reserves were heard shouting as the Nighthawks stole the ball or grabbed a rebound. The players on the floor heeded those words, and it led to numerous run-outs for layups or dunks. “We want to play fast,” Parrish said. “We have the athletes. We have the speed, so why not use our ability?”
3. Jackson Helms is instant offense. The junior guard might not be a starter for Northern Guilford, but he provides a spark off the bench. Helms finished with 15 points as a complement to Nolan Hodge and Manny Elliott.
What they said
“We don’t get to play Northwest. We scrimmaged Page, but we don’t play them. We don’t get to see anybody but teams in our conference. Don’t get me wrong, we’re happy to be playing, but we miss going to the HAECO (Invitational) during Christmas break. We miss the big crowds.” — Kellen Parrish, Northern Guilford coach, on what’s different about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic
“I just let the game come to me, so now I’m more efficient in what I do.” — Manny Elliott, Northern Guilford junior wing
“It’s a group effort every night and we never know who’s going to show up. Everybody wants to do something to help the team win.” — Parrish
Next up
Eastern Alamance: Tuesday, Rockingham County.
Northern Guilford: Tuesday, at Person.
Box score
Eastern Alamance 6 21 8 7 — 42
Northern Guilford 30 21 23 8 — 82
Eastern Alamance (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 2-2 overall) — Noah Allison 13, Darius Kane 8, CeDarion Williams 5, Caleb Gerlach 5, Ishmael Percy 3, Lebron Reels 3, Evan Mann 3, Josh Randolph 2.
Northern Guilford (4-0, 4-0) — Nolan Hodge 23, Manny Elliott 19, Jackson Helms 15, Braden Vail 7, Adonijah Whitley 4, Vance Bolyard 4, Owen Griffith 3, Seth Wenger 3, Sam Emerick 2, Luke Tabler 2.
GIRLS
Eastern Alamance 21 12 8 10 4 3 — 58
Northern Guilford 20 11 15 5 4 2 — 57
Eastern Alamance (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 4-0 overall) — Hali Watkins 16, Laila Anderson 12, Amiyah Evans 11, Kyra Jones 6, Makayla Thompson 5, Tashawna Garner 4, Ginia Lawson 4.
Northern Guilford (3-1, 3-1) — Jadyn Newsome 18, Taylor Haynes 15, Abby Mulry 8, Laurel Zlotkowski 7, Avery Burnham 5, Milan Gordon 4.
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
011621-gnr-spt-hsbkbphotos
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.