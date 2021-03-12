Quick Take: Northwest Guilford 41, Page 0

1. Page’s Grady Sherrill took one for the team. With sophomore QB Nick Williamson sidelined because of an ankle injury, Sherrill moved from slot receiver this week while also playing lacrosse and just coming off basketball season. The 5-foot-9 junior had to run for his life on a number of occasions. “If things were different and we’d had a little more success early and things went our way a little bit that would’ve calmed him down,” Robertson said, “but when he’s only played the position for four days that’s a big ask. … He does a lot of good things and you didn’t see the best of him tonight.”

2. It’s the year of the tight end in Guilford County. With Division I signees Lawson Albright at Grimsley and Johncarlos Miller at Dudley already making the position relevant again in the era of spread offenses, Northwest’s Jake Sowards joined the conversation Friday night. The junior caught three passes for 74 yards, all in the first half, and gave the Vikings’ offense another element. “He’s made some plays, one or two a game,” Wallace said, “but tonight he made a bunch of big catches. He’s a great athlete and he does a great job blocking up front.”