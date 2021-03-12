Quick Take: Northwest Guilford 41, Page 0

Site
Marion Kirby Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Vikings won
Northwest Guilford ran the ball effectively behind its big offensive line (196 yards on 47 carries) and QB Micah Salmon hit some play-action passes when the opportunity presented itself. But most importantly, the Vikings played solid defense to hold Page to 61 yards and six first downs.
Northwest is 3-0 for the first time since 2018, when it handed eventual Class 3-AA runner-up Southeast Guilford its only loss on the way to the state championship game. But that Vikings team finished 4-8.
“We started off very well that year, but it’s night-and-day compared to where we are now,” coach Kevin Wallace said. “We’ve built this a little bit more. No knock on the 2018 team, because that was a great group of kids, but these guys are a little bit hungrier. A lot of our young kids have known nothing but success at the youth and middle-school levels and they’re used to winning. We just have to keep pushing them to be better.”
Why the Pirates lost
Page is dealing with injuries that have highlighted a lack of depth while also trying to integrate a number of basketball players into the team now that their season is over. The Pirates saw flashes of the athleticism the likes of Mike Maxwell, Darryl Phifer and Davontay Deloatch have brought form the court, but it isn’t enough against the three teams they’ve faced — Dudley, West Forsyth and Northwest Guilford, which are a combined 9-0.
“We had them in third-and-long it seemed like most of the first quarter and we couldn’t get off the field, had a fourth-and-2 and they convert it, and we get (an interception) and don’t do anything offensively,” first-year coach Doug Robertson said. “Then, when it’s 14-0 we look like we’re breaking out for a score and Tareek Smith fumbles … When things aren’t going well it seems like you can’t catch a break, but we have to make our own breaks.”
Another area where the Pirates struggled was long snaps, whether in shotgun or punt formation. A number of snaps sailed over the head of their intended target or came in on the bounce, putting Page in difficult field position.
“We had trouble with it in the preseason and we thought we’d fixed it,” Robertson said, “but it came back to get us again tonight.”
Stars
Northwest Guilford — QB Micah Salmon 10-of-14 passing, 157 yards, TD, INT, 9 carries, 55 yards; RB Carson Cassety 12 carries, 49 yards, 3 TDs; WR DeWayne Johnson TD catch, blocked punt returned for TD; RB Isaac Woodlief 11 carries, 60 yards, TD.
Page — QB Grady Sherrill 5-of-7 passing, 11 yards, sacked 4 times; DB Adonis Payton INT.
Three things we learned
1. Page’s Grady Sherrill took one for the team. With sophomore QB Nick Williamson sidelined because of an ankle injury, Sherrill moved from slot receiver this week while also playing lacrosse and just coming off basketball season. The 5-foot-9 junior had to run for his life on a number of occasions. “If things were different and we’d had a little more success early and things went our way a little bit that would’ve calmed him down,” Robertson said, “but when he’s only played the position for four days that’s a big ask. … He does a lot of good things and you didn’t see the best of him tonight.”
2. It’s the year of the tight end in Guilford County. With Division I signees Lawson Albright at Grimsley and Johncarlos Miller at Dudley already making the position relevant again in the era of spread offenses, Northwest’s Jake Sowards joined the conversation Friday night. The junior caught three passes for 74 yards, all in the first half, and gave the Vikings’ offense another element. “He’s made some plays, one or two a game,” Wallace said, “but tonight he made a bunch of big catches. He’s a great athlete and he does a great job blocking up front.”
3. Northwest Guilford-Grimsley will be huge next Friday night. Both teams are 1-0 in the Metro 4-A and 3-0 overall heading into their matchup at Jamieson Stadium. The winner will be firmly in control of the race for the conference’s lone automatic bid to the NCHSAA playoffs. Grimsley coach Darryl Brown “has got a great program and they’ve done very well," Wallace said. "I have a ton of respect for him and what he’s done. We’re going to celebrate this one, as I told the team, for another 2 hours, 50 minutes and then we’re on to them. Let’s go.”
What they said
“I do appreciate our guys still fighting at the end and I want to make sure the guys on our sideline owned that on the field. We needed to see that. I wanted them to look at the scoreboard, because that scoreboard reflects who we are right now. That’s who we are and we have to own it as coaches, as players and as a program.” — Doug Robertson, Page coach
“Our first game (a 48-6 win over Smith) we played well, and last week (a 31-12 win at Western Guilford) we started with three three-and-outs in four series. Where we let up a little bit at halftime against Western, here we carried it over into the second half.” — Kevin Wallace, Northwest Guilford coach, on his team’s defense
Records
Northwest Guilford: 1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0 overall.
Page: 0-1, 0-3.
Up next
Northwest Guilford: At Grimsley, March 19.
Page: Ragsdale, March 19.
Scoring summary
Northwest Guilford 14 13 14 0 — 41
Page 0 0 0 0 — 0
NW – Carson Cassety 3 run (Cameron Tippett kick), 1st, 4:01
NW – DeWayne Johnson 9 pass from Micah Salmon (Tippett kick), 1st, 54.2
NW – Cassety 18 run (Tippett kick), 2nd, 9:30
NW – Cassety 1 run (kick blocked), 2nd, 3:07
NW – Johnson 21 blocked punt return (Tippett kick), 3rd, 7:43
NW – Isaac Woodlief 3 run (Tippett kick), 3rd, 1:16
