Quick Take: Page 1, Charlotte Myers Park 0

What

NCHSAA Class 4-A West third-round girls soccer playoff game

Where

Marion Kirby Stadium, Page HS

Why the Pirates won

Page played rock-solid defense and took advantage of a scoring opportunity in the run of play, just as it did Thursday night in a 1-0 win at Northwest Guilford. Jonny Kate Herron’s cross from the right side of the penalty box went off a Myers Park defender and fell into the path of Reagan Neff’s strong back-post run, and the junior defender banged it into the net with 18:31 to play.

“We grew into the game big-time,” coach Jeff Bateson said. “The last 10 minutes of the first half I was thinking we’ve got them where we want them. (Page’s players) said the exact same thing I was thinking, that we kept playing in front of their back four and we needed to get in behind them, which we did.”

The Pirates failed to convert a penalty kick in the 44th minute, when Myers Park goalkeeper Sarah Grace Simas guessed right and turned aside Chela Parris’ low shot. But the miss only seemed to energize Page.

“The girls sort of picked up momentum from that,” Bateson said. “It was like, hey, we’ve got your back and let’s get after it. … They love each other and they’ve got each other’s back.”

Records

No. 13 seed Myers Park 14-4-3; No. 12 seed Page 17-4-2.

Next up for Page

Home, vs. No. 17 Matthews Weddington (12-6-3), 6 p.m. Thursday.

What he said

“We knew it was going to be a battle, low-scoring, and the first goal was probably going to win the game. The girls were awesome.” — Jeff Bateson, Page coach

“Maybe just a little bit better in the final third, around the box, maybe just take more chances on goal.” — Bateson, on what he hopes to see from his Pirates against Weddington

Myers Park 0 0 — 0

Page 0 0 — 1

Goal: Reagan Neff (62nd minute). Assist: Jonny Kate Harron. Shots: Myers Park 6, Page 13. Saves: Myers Park (Sarah Grace Simas 2), Page (Ava Richards 5). Corner kicks: Myers Park 2, Page 4.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

