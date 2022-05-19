Quick Take: Page 1, Northwest Guilford 0

What

NCHSAA Class 4-A West second-round girls soccer playoff game

Where

Northwest Guilford HS

Why the Pirates won

Page took advantage of a throw-in deep in the right corner in the 20th minute. When the ball fell to senior midfielder Chela Parris, she managed to play it into the path of freshman forward Anne Adams, who was streaking into the penalty area. A miscommunication between a Northwest Guilford defender and goalkeeper Sarah Wommack allowed Adams to tuck the ball past the onrushing goalie and softly into the net from about 8 yards out.

“What a great play by a freshman to just keep running and get that little flick on the ball to put it in,” coach Jeff Bateson said. “It was big. It settled us down a little bit. Before that we were a little bit too emotional, a little bit hyper.”

The Pirates did a good job of maintaining their defensive shape for most of the match, and freshman goalkeeper Ava Richards cleaned up everything at the back. Richards did a particularly good job of reading through balls on the ground and in the air, and she came up with a big save on a shot from about 10 yards by the Vikings’ Lauren Farrelly with 18:50 to play. “I just wanted to smother it and hope to God it didn’t go through my legs,” Richards said.

Why the Vikings lost

Northwest struggled to get clean looks at the goal and never seemed to have that free player pushing into the box when it was on the attack. The Vikings’ defense was solid for all but the few moments that led to Page’s goal. “We would always like the girl who’s coming forward, which would’ve been the keeper, to take a little bit more control of that ball,” coach Terry Murphy said. "That’s just the way it goes when you’re young and a little bit inexperienced. They took advantage of their one chance.”

Records

No. 12 seed Page 16-4-2; No. 5 seed Northwest Guilford 17-3-2.

Next up for Page

Home vs. No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park (14-3-3), Monday.

What they said

“That’s kind of been the story of our season, that we were able to keep things in other teams’ halves, but we just couldn’t tuck things away. Maybe next year’s group will figure that out and things will click.” – Terry Murphy, Northwest Guilford coach

“I was fully expecting to go to penalties at 0-0 or 1-1. They don’t score a ton of goals, but they are dangerous.” – Jeff Bateson, Page coach, after his team drew 0-0 and lost 1-0 in overtime against Northwest during the regular season

“Northwest is a pretty big rival to us, and beating them on their home field in the second round is amazing. I was really nervous today at school, but winning and getting the shutout was just amazing.” – Ava Richards, Page freshman goalkeeper

Summary

Page 1 0 — 1

Northwest Guilford 0 0 — 0

Goal: Page – Anne Adams (20th minute). Shots: Page 7, Northwest Guilford 5. Saves: Page (Ava Richards 2); Northwest Guilford (Sarah Wommack 3). Corner kicks: Page 2, Northwest Guilford 2.

