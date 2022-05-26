Quick Take: Page 2, Matthews Weddington 1

What

NCHSAA Class 4-A West fourth-round girls soccer playoff game

Where

Marion Kirby Stadium, Page HS

Why the Pirates won

The match looked like it might be an uncharacteristically high-scoring affair for Page when the teams traded goals in the opening five minutes. But the Pirates got a second goal in the 31st minute and locked down defensively from there to advance to the West Regional final for the second time in as many years.

Page’s McKenna Spencer scored in the third minute on a shot to the far post off an attack up the right wing, but the Pirates “got a little bit too comfortable,” senior defender Janie Carpenter said afterward, and Weddington equalized just two minutes later.

“We always say the team that scores first is going to win the game,” Pirates coach Jeff Bateson said with a smile. “I screamed out to Reagan (Neff) and Eliza (Barnett), ‘They’re going to come at you. Just lock it down.’ But that was a counter, (Maria Manousos) is excellent and it was a good goal.”

The match-winner came when the Coker sisters combined in the 31st minute. Page pressured a throw-in and freshman Lexi Coker forced a turnover by Weddington deep on the left side. Sophomore Sienna Coker controlled the ball, drove into the box and beat Warriors goalkeeper Madison Motto high.

With the lead, Page controlled the match with its defense and its depth. Weddington was under pressure in the final 15 minutes and committed two yellow-card fouls that were the result of fatigue.

“This is the battle I’ve kind of gone through the last couple of games,” Bateson said. “We’ve played so many players throughout the season and they’ve gotten good experience. They know what to do. They’re not playing quite as much, but when they go in they’re great.”

Records

No. 17 seed Weddington 12-7-3; No. 12 seed Page 18-4-2.

Next up for Page

At No. 2 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (24-1-1), Tuesday.

What they said

“Jonny Kate Harron has been great the last couple of games and unsung. Little passes, winning little battles, shooting from distance to keep them off-balance. Eliza (Barnett) has been so solid in the back, too.” — Jeff Bateson, Page coach

“Our big thing is we always play for each other, so if one of us loses the ball, whether it’s me or Janie (Carpenter) we always work to get it back. That’s something we all play a part in. You see everyone tracking back, and that just helps us stay compact and get the ball out.” — Eliza Barnett, Page senior defender

Summary

Weddington 1 0 — 1

Page 2 0 — 2

Goals: Weddington – Ava Brown (5th minute). Page – McKenna Spencer (3rd minute), Sienna Coker (31st minute). Assists: Weddington – Maria Manousos. Page – Chela Parris, Lexi Coker. Shots: Weddington 5, Page 17. Saves: Weddington (Madison Motto 7), Page (Ava Richards 3). Corner kicks: Weddington 2, Page 4. Cautions: Weddington – Lydia Lucas, Stephanie Walker.

