Quick Take: Page 58, Smith 56

Three things we learned

1. Page has a pair of juniors to watch. Josh Scovens, a 6-foot-5 forward, and Tyler McIntyre, a 6-3 wing, gave a glimpse of their potential Thursday night. Coach Evan Fancourt is eager to see more. “They’re big, athletic, skilled and they can play multiple positions,” he said. “Those guys are really going to be a force once they figure it out.”

2. Derrick Partee is going to have fun coaching this Smith team. The Golden Eagles’ only seniors are Nyikos Fritts and Maurice Hines, but Partee’s team rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to tie it at 56 on Nashaun Hale’s driving basket with 45.9 seconds to play. Hale finished with a game-high 18 points. “We like our group,” Partee said. “What we lack is experience. We’ve got only two seniors and they didn’t get a lot of playing time last year. The rest of the team is basically sophomores and freshmen. Page is obviously one of the better teams in Greensboro this year and we competed really well, although we’d like to come out with a win.”