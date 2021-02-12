Quick Take: Ragsdale 36, Northwest Guilford 24

Where
Raybon Gymnasium, Jamestown
Why the Tigers won
Seventeen days after losing 53-32 at Northwest Guilford playing man-to-man defense, Ragsdale came out in a 2-3 zone after working on it all week in practice. “The kids were reluctant at first because they’re not used to the 2-3,” said assistant coach Megan Harbaugh, “but we kept working in practice to master it and they bought into it.”
The Tigers’ defense made it hard for senior post player Jadyn Murray to get clean touches in the paint, and the Vikings settled for 3-point shots.
“When we played them in man (in the first meeting), Jadyn kind of went off,” said Ragsdale senior guard Alyssa Bradford. “In the zone we were able to double-team her.”
Five of Northwest’s six field goals were 3s, and the Vikings’ only inside basket didn’t come until freshman guard Maslyn Mosbacher scored on an offensive rebound with 4:59 to go in the game.
“The kids closed out really well on their shooters and our boxing out and rebounding was huge,” said Ragsdale assistant Cliff Jackson. “They had no second or third shots like they did the first time. It was a huge team effort.”
No one scored more than seven points for the Tigers, but five players scored at least five points, which speaks to the team effort Jackson praised.
Why the Vikings lost
From its opening possession of the game, Northwest was willing to settle for 3-point shots and most of them didn’t go in.
“A zone is very effective when your outside shots aren’t falling,” coach Haley Hackett said. “As good as we shot our last game (a 55-21 win over Page on Tuesday), we were as bad tonight.”
But it wasn’t just the Vikings’ inability to hit jump shots, it was their unwillingness to attack the gaps in Ragsdale’s zone and their struggles to get Murray the ball inside.
“If you’re blessed to have a big, you have to get her touches inside, effective touches where you’re drawing their attention,” Hackett added. “If you don’t have the defense’s focus on the inside, we don’t have the ability to open up our outside game.”
Three things we learned
1. The Metro 4-A race is not over. Northwest could have clinched the regular-season title with a win, but now the Vikings are tied with Ragsdale in the loss column. Northwest finishes its regular season at home Tuesday against Grimsley, while the Tigers visit High Point Central on Monday and finish at home Wednesday against Page. With no conference tournaments this year, the likelihood of a tie between Northwest and Ragsdale is high. There is only one automatic berth from the Metro 4-A in this year’s NCHSAA Class 4-A West bracket, but both teams have strong wild-card resumes.
2. Ben Bradford was there in spirit. The Ragsdale head coach was home watching the stream of the game on the NFHS network because of COVID-19 protocols, but he was on speakerphone with the Tigers just after their biggest win of the season. “He always pushes me, but he’s a lot more positive over the phone,” Bradford’s daughter Alyssa said with a laugh after leading Ragsdale with seven points. “He didn’t yell as much, but we miss him here.”
3. Northwest is no longer unbeaten, but all is not lost for the Vikings. Hackett was philosophical after her team played by far its worst game of the season and left Dudley as the only unbeaten girls team in the area. “I always say this: I hate a perfect season. I really do,” Hackett said. “Chasing perfection it’s very easy to get distracted and lose sight of the main thing. A perfect season is not the be-all, end-all for us. … If we were going to lose one, I’m glad it was this. We needed it, especially going into the postseason. It woke us up a little bit.”
What they said
“The first time we came out prepared for them, but mentally we were just in our own heads and we shouldn’t have been. Tonight we came out and showed what we can do.” — Katarina Maros, Ragsdale senior center
“We’re not just 3-point shooters, we’re more than that, and tonight was a big lesson for us. We can’t live and die at the 3-point line.” — Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford coach
Next up
Northwest Guilford: Grimsley, Tuesday.
Ragsdale: At High Point Central, Monday.
Box score
Northwest Guilford 6 2 6 10 — 24
Ragsdale 4 10 7 15 — 36
Northwest Guilford (6-1 Metro 4-A, 10-1 overall) — Madison Young 15, Maslyn Mosbacher 5, Shaena Riddles 4.
Ragsdale (5-1, 9-2) — Alyssa Bradford 7, Victoria Boddie 6, Erin Mackie 6, Moriah Simmons 6, Christian Atwater 6, Katarina Maros 5.
