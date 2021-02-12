Quick Take: Ragsdale 36, Northwest Guilford 24

2. Ben Bradford was there in spirit. The Ragsdale head coach was home watching the stream of the game on the NFHS network because of COVID-19 protocols, but he was on speakerphone with the Tigers just after their biggest win of the season. “He always pushes me, but he’s a lot more positive over the phone,” Bradford’s daughter Alyssa said with a laugh after leading Ragsdale with seven points. “He didn’t yell as much, but we miss him here.”

3. Northwest is no longer unbeaten, but all is not lost for the Vikings. Hackett was philosophical after her team played by far its worst game of the season and left Dudley as the only unbeaten girls team in the area. “I always say this: I hate a perfect season. I really do,” Hackett said. “Chasing perfection it’s very easy to get distracted and lose sight of the main thing. A perfect season is not the be-all, end-all for us. … If we were going to lose one, I’m glad it was this. We needed it, especially going into the postseason. It woke us up a little bit.”

What they said

“The first time we came out prepared for them, but mentally we were just in our own heads and we shouldn’t have been. Tonight we came out and showed what we can do.” — Katarina Maros, Ragsdale senior center