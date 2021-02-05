Quick Take: Ragsdale 70, Grimsley 66

Where
Sawyer Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Tigers won
Ragsdale trailed by as many as 10 points, at 44-34 with 4:57 left in the third quarter, but slowly chipped away at Grimsley’s advantage. The Tigers took their first lead since the opening two minutes of the game when Jah Saigo hit two free throws to make it 60-58 with 1:57 to play.
Ragsdale made it a two-possession game when Aaron Fant converted a three-point play with 1:08 left. “That was really big right there,” Fant said. “We really needed that. That’s what I want to do for this team.”
After the Whirlies cut the lead back to 63-60, Fant hit two more free throws, Saigo made a pair and Trent Jackson hit two more to push the Tigers’ advantage to 69-62 with 24.0 to play.
Saigo and Fant both got into the paint time and time again in the second half to break down Grimsley’s defense and score or get to the line.
“At first they were in zone, and then they went man and I knew that was my opportunity to strike and score,” Saigo said. “Our coach said we were taking too many outside shots and we needed to take it to the basket, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Why the Whirlies lost
Grimsley had numerous opportunities to take control of the game in the third quarter, but allowed a dangerous Tigers team to hang around. The Whirlies needed overtime to win 68-60 in Jamestown on Jan. 19, so it shouldn’t have been any surprise that Ragsdale wouldn’t go away.
“That was the story of the night,” coach Darren Corbett said. “Every time I thought we had them on their heels, they’d make a play, get a rebound, get to the foul line, beat us off the dribble. They stayed in it the whole time. I told our guys, ‘They’re a streaky team, and once they get going they’re hard to stop.’ ”
Three things we learned
1. And then there was one. With Grimsley losing to Ragsdale and Eastern Guilford falling 62-60 at Asheboro, the lone unbeaten boys basketball team in Guilford County is Northern Guilford (9-0). None of the three will play each other during the regular season because teams are limited to 14 games.
2. Free throws really do matter. Ragsdale hit 10 of its last 11 attempts from the foul line and was 18-of-21 for the game. Grimsley was 10-for-16 from the line, but missed three free throws in the fourth quarter. “We put a lot of focus on free throws,” Tigers coach James Atkinson said. “We had a couple of games where we missed 15 or so, so we’ve been working and dedicating 15 minutes of every practice on nothing but free throws. It paid off tonight.”
3. The Metro 4-A race is wide open. Grimsley’s loss left the Whirlies at 4-1 in the league, and Northwest Guilford’s defeat at High Point Central means each of the five teams has at least one loss. “We play in a tough league,” Corbett said. “You’d better come with it every night, because if you don’t you can get caught. That’s what happened to us here tonight.”
What they said
“We’re resilient. We’re a young group of guys, but our coach keeps telling us to fight and not give up and that’s exactly what we did.” — Jah Saigo, Ragsdale junior wing
“We gave them a challenge with six minutes left. We said, ‘The game’s going to be decided right here. If we own the six minutes, we’ll win.’ They just laid it all on the line and started getting rebounds and doing all the little things that we hadn’t been doing.” — James Atkinson, Ragsdale coach
“It hung around eight or nine points to our advantage and we could never really push it over the hump. If we could have gotten it to … maybe to 12 or 13 we could have put them away. But you have to give credit to them. They fought hard all night long. Once they were able to get the lead you could see the momentum go to their end.” — Darren Corbett, Grimsley coach
Next up
Ragsdale: Northwest Guilford, Feb. 12.
Grimsley: High Point Central, Tuesday.
Box score
Ragsdale 13 17 18 22 — 70
Grimsley 20 14 17 15 — 66
Ragsdale (2-2 Metro 4-A, 6-3 overall) — Jah Saigo 19, Aaron Fant 16. Andrew Siler 13, Trent Jackson 8, Cameron Cofield 7, Kobe Parker 3, Zach Byrd 2, Darin Fant 2.
Grimsley (3-1, 6-1) — Daniel Cooper 23, Tyler Albright 13, Jayden Watlington 13, Travis Shaw 10, Alex Taylor 5, Jordan Wall 2.
Girls
Ragsdale 11 6 17 6 — 40
Grimsley 4 9 6 8 — 27
Ragsdale (4-1 Metro 4-A, 8-2 overall) — Christian Atwater 13, Katarina Maros 8, Moriah Simmons 6, Alyssa Bradford 6, Victoria Boddie 5, Erin Mackie 2.
Grimsley (1-4, 5-5) — Jordan Britt 9, Destonie Tisdale 8, Avery Knapp 5, Nadia VanReichenbauer 3, Amicah Webster 2.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.