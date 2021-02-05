Quick Take: Ragsdale 70, Grimsley 66

3. The Metro 4-A race is wide open. Grimsley’s loss left the Whirlies at 4-1 in the league, and Northwest Guilford’s defeat at High Point Central means each of the five teams has at least one loss. “We play in a tough league,” Corbett said. “You’d better come with it every night, because if you don’t you can get caught. That’s what happened to us here tonight.”

What they said

“We’re resilient. We’re a young group of guys, but our coach keeps telling us to fight and not give up and that’s exactly what we did.” — Jah Saigo, Ragsdale junior wing

“We gave them a challenge with six minutes left. We said, ‘The game’s going to be decided right here. If we own the six minutes, we’ll win.’ They just laid it all on the line and started getting rebounds and doing all the little things that we hadn’t been doing.” — James Atkinson, Ragsdale coach