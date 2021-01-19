Quick Take: Smith 65, Dudley 61

Where
Ben L. Smith Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Golden Eagles won
Sophomore guard Braylon Collins hit a 3-pointer to put Smith in front to stay with 51.9 seconds to play, and senior wing Maurice Hines made a pair of clinching free throws with 5.8 seconds left to lead Smith past rival Dudley.
“Coach (Derrick) Partee always says, ‘Focus on the rim and nothing else,’ ” Hines said. “That’s what I did.”
Hines scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half to help the Golden Eagles open Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference play with a win. It wasn’t easy.
Smith led 48-36 early in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Eagles nearly let the game get away from them.
“We have 15 guys on our team and zero experience on varsity basketball,” Partee said. “Sometimes teams will hit you with a press that you haven’t practiced against and you’ll turn the ball over a few times, but the good thing is we kept fighting.”
Dudley took the lead at 61-60 with 1:25 to play, but didn’t score again as coach Josh Prince’s team turned over the ball and missed free throws.
“Our seniors were there, but some of the young kids made some bad decisions down the stretch because they hadn’t been here before,” Prince said. “But (Smith) had a bunch of young kids on the floor, too.”
Three things we learned
1. Nashaun Hale is one of the Triad’s emerging stars. The 6-foot-3 junior wing spent most of the 2019-20 season on Smith’s junior varsity team. He’s stepped into the spotlight this season and scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, on Tuesday night. “Nashaun is one of the most underrated kids in the city,” coach Derrick Partee said. “He’s not on the scouting report yet. His whole game is ugly, but the ball goes in.”
2. Dudley’s Ayden Gamble and Franklin Stockton are a dynamic duo. The Panthers seniors combined for 37 points, with Gamble scoring 26 and Stockton adding 11. Freshman Cam Flippen added 13 points, but it wasn’t quite enough.
3. It’s too bad we didn’t have a HAECO Invitational this season, because it would have been wild. Page and Northern Guilford are unbeaten, Smith is 3-1 and Grimsley and Northwest Guilford also will be factors this season. But the shortened regular season, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, means some of those teams won’t meet. “Everybody is really even in different ways,” Partee said. “Dudley’s main two guys are probably better than anybody else’s duo in the city. We have a deeper team than anybody else in the city. Northern Guilford has Nolan Hodge, and he’s really, really good. There’s a lot of parity.”
What they said
“We have to get right back to it. This conference, this game is just about adversity. We’ve talked to our boys about it. This is just an example of what life is going to be like and how do you handle it?” — Josh Prince, Dudley coach
“It felt great. Big rivalry game, a good win, a lot of passion, a lot of feeling.” — Maurice Hines, Smith senior wing
“Our big thing is trying to instill confidence in these guys because they can play, and they don’t know it yet.” — Derrick Partee, Smith coach
Next up
Dudley: Mount Tabor, Friday.
Smith: At Southwest Guilford, Friday.
Box score
Dudley 7 13 16 25 — 61
Smith 11 13 22 19 — 65
Dudley (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 1-3 overall) — Ayden Gamble 26, Cam Flippen 13, Franklin Stockton 11, Jahree Braswell 7, Tripp Brewer 2, Jaden Ingram 2.
Smith (1-0, 3-1) — Nashaun Hale 20, Maurice Hines 16, Markquan Gilbert 10, Xavier Partee 7, Braylon Collins 6, Richard Goods 2, Joshua Hughes 2, Nyikos Fritts 1, Nickolas Aiken 1.
GIRLS
Dudley 35 41 11 4 — 91
Smith 0 4 2 3 — 9
Dudley (1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 5-0 overall) — Sania Washington 19, Diamond Monroe 17, Chelsie Powe 13, Quinzia Fulmore 12, Mariah Frazier 11, Morgan Smith 7, Zahara Howie 4, Marissa Wooten 3, Gabrielle Cheek 2, Anayah Underwood 2, JaNy’a Joseph 1.
Smith (0-1, 0-3) — Aniya Sturdivant 8, Jasmine Newell 1.
