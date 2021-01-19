Quick Take: Smith 65, Dudley 61

Three things we learned

1. Nashaun Hale is one of the Triad’s emerging stars. The 6-foot-3 junior wing spent most of the 2019-20 season on Smith’s junior varsity team. He’s stepped into the spotlight this season and scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, on Tuesday night. “Nashaun is one of the most underrated kids in the city,” coach Derrick Partee said. “He’s not on the scouting report yet. His whole game is ugly, but the ball goes in.”

3. It’s too bad we didn’t have a HAECO Invitational this season, because it would have been wild. Page and Northern Guilford are unbeaten, Smith is 3-1 and Grimsley and Northwest Guilford also will be factors this season. But the shortened regular season, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, means some of those teams won’t meet. “Everybody is really even in different ways,” Partee said. “Dudley’s main two guys are probably better than anybody else’s duo in the city. We have a deeper team than anybody else in the city. Northern Guilford has Nolan Hodge, and he’s really, really good. There’s a lot of parity.”