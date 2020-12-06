Quick Take: Stanford 78, N.C. A&T 46

2. Stanford really moves the ball well. Coach Jerod Haase’s Cardinal always seems to make the extra pass – sometimes two passes – to get a good shot. Those shots didn’t always fall Sunday, but it was fun to watch the former North Carolina assistant’s team run its offense.

3. Ziaire Williams isn’t ready for the NBA. Stanford’s 6-foot-8, 185-pound freshman forward, Williams is projected as a lottery pick if he enters the 2021 draft. He’s got the length, quickness and skill the NBA wants, but he’s going to have to get a lot stronger and looks like he needs at least another year of college basketball. A former teammate of Bronny James and Zaire Wade at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, Williams finished with 6 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

What A&T coach Will Jones is saying

On the 9-0 run to close the first half: “We had a group in there that was battling. We went to a zone and we were able to rebound the basketball and limit them to one shot. It’s really about battling. Those five guys battled, threw their bodies around, stayed in contact with their guys, rotated in the zone and we were able to hit a couple of shots.”