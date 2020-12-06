Quick Take: Stanford 78, N.C. A&T 46

The A&T men's basketball team was overmatched in its first home game against a Power Five program in school history, falling 78-46 to Stanford.
Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro.
Why the Aggies lost
Stanford simply had too much talent, but that was to be expected when A&T is matched up with a good Power Five team. The Aggies had no answer for 6-foot-9, 230-pound Oscar da Silva in particular. The Munich, Germany, native finished with 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in 24 minutes.
“That was not the energy I expected us to come out with for our first home game,” A&T coach Will Jones said. “Stanford’s a good team and they kind of wore us out on the inside, and we couldn’t make a shot, but in any game we have to bring better energy.”
A&T shut out Stanford for the final 6:35 of the first half to cut what had been a 20-5 deficit to 31-23, but the Cardinal reasserted its dominance with a 15-4 run to open the second half. Stanford pulled away by converting inside after going just 5-for-14 on layups in the opening 20 minutes. The Cardinal outscored the Aggies 46-28 in the paint overall.
Jones said his team still lacks the toughness at times that it needs to win the MEAC.
“I don’t think we saw it enough today,” Jones said. “We showed it in that (9-0 run), but we need to try to get Harry Morrice, who’s a sophomore to be tougher down in the post. … He saw that he has a lot of work to do in terms of his physicality and how he plays.”
Shooting was a problem all afternoon for A&T against a much longer Stanford team. A&T finished 19-for-67 (28 percent) from the field and it didn’t get much better when the Cardinal played a lot of youngsters in the final 10 minutes because they were just as tall.
Stars
Stanford
• F Oscar da Silva 26 points, 8 rebounds
• G Daejon Davis 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
N.C. A&T
• G Kam Langley 8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
• C Harry Morrice 10 points
Three things we learned
1. A&T has to find a way to get into the paint more often. Whether it’s Kam Langley being more aggressive with pull-ups and floaters or Blake Harris attacking off the dribble, the Aggies need more penetration to break down defenses. When they do, Kenyon Duling has emerged as a catch-and-shoot 3-point threat and Harry Morrice becomes more of a factor as a rim runner.
2. Stanford really moves the ball well. Coach Jerod Haase’s Cardinal always seems to make the extra pass – sometimes two passes – to get a good shot. Those shots didn’t always fall Sunday, but it was fun to watch the former North Carolina assistant’s team run its offense.
3. Ziaire Williams isn’t ready for the NBA. Stanford’s 6-foot-8, 185-pound freshman forward, Williams is projected as a lottery pick if he enters the 2021 draft. He’s got the length, quickness and skill the NBA wants, but he’s going to have to get a lot stronger and looks like he needs at least another year of college basketball. A former teammate of Bronny James and Zaire Wade at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, Williams finished with 6 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.
What A&T coach Will Jones is saying
On the 9-0 run to close the first half: “We had a group in there that was battling. We went to a zone and we were able to rebound the basketball and limit them to one shot. It’s really about battling. Those five guys battled, threw their bodies around, stayed in contact with their guys, rotated in the zone and we were able to hit a couple of shots.”
On playing a Pac-12 team: “When you play a team like Stanford they’re going to show you exactly what you need to work on. You play somebody at your level you may be able to get away with something, but you play somebody at a higher level and you see what areas they’re going to attack.”
Records
Stanford: 2-2.
A&T: 2-4.
Up next
Stanford: TBA.
A&T: At Longwood, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
