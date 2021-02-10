Quick Take: UNCG 64, Furman 58

A recap of the UNCG basketball team's 64-58 win over Furman on Wednesday evening at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the Spartans won
The Spartans managed to put what might have been their worst performance of the season behind them in just two days. Coming off a 68-49 loss Monday night at Furman, UNCG got a season split with the Paladins. The Spartans have beaten two of the three Southern Conference teams that have handed them losses and will get a shot at the other when they travel to East Tennessee State to close the regular season Feb. 27.
What was better Wednesday night? Almost everything. The Spartans shot 46 percent from the field after hitting just 29 percent at Furman, and they held the Paladins to 32 percent shooting. The only negative was rebounding, but more about that later.
The biggest improvement for UNCG, Coach Wes Miller said, was in the intangibles.
“One thing you learn the longer you do this is that losing is part of it …” Miller said. “What we talk about a lot in our program is that we’re not afraid to fail, but we’re going to fail playing with our values, playing the right way in the areas we can control. Monday night, we didn’t think we had great effort, didn’t think we had great focus. We weren’t as together as we’re supposed to be. Tonight, I felt like I could check the boxes.”
One box the Spartans always seem to be able to check is a strong game from Isaiah Miller. He finished with 22 points and took over for stretches in the first half when UNCG was struggling offensively. Miller dunked emphatically in transition to punctuate a run that put the Spartans up 57-46 with 7:11 to play when he .
“I was like, I’m thugging this,” the senior guard said. “I had an open lane, ran my butt off and was hoping Kobe (Langley) saw me. In my mind I was thinking, I’m punching this one.”
Stars
FURMAN
F Clay Mounce: 19 points, 16 rebounds.
G Mike Bothwell: 9 points, 8 rebounds.
UNCG
G Isaiah Miller: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
G Keyshaun Langley: 11 points (5-for-5 FTs, 2 3-pointers).
Three things we learned
1. The boards remain an issue for UNCG. The Spartans were outrebounded 40-27 after Furman dominated the boards 46-31 on Monday night. The bigger issue for UNCG was giving up 19 offensive rebounds, many off missed 3-point shots, which led to 14 Paladins second-chance points. “Our effort to box out Monday night was the worst I’ve seen this year,” Miller said. “We didn’t have a ton of practice in between, but our effort to go after the ball was a lot better tonight. I’m not sure our technique to box out was much better.”
2. Clay Mounce can shoot the 3. The former Mount Airy Granite Bear does a lot of other things, too, for Furman. The 6-foot-7 senior forward made three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 19 points to lead the Paladins, but his rebounding kept Furman in the game. “I was most impressed with his play on the backboards,” Miller said. “Sixteen rebounds, six offensive, is a big-time game and he’s a big-time player.”
3. This Spartans team is deep. In a crucial Southern Conference game, UNCG went deep with 11 Spartans getting at least 6 minutes and seven of them scoring. “That’s really one of our strengths,” senior wing Angelo Allegri said, “that from top to bottom of the roster we have dudes who can give it to us any and every time we need it.”
What they said
“This feels way better. We got back to doing what we do. Monday night we were a little too relaxed after winning seven straight.” — Isaiah Miller, UNCG guard
“I would’ve been just as proud tonight if we hadn’t been able to pull it out because we played like a UNCG basketball team, with effort, with focus and for 40 minutes.” — UNCG coach Wes Miller
“It was good to get the taste of Monday night out of our mouths. That was a long bus ride back. Tonight everybody was hype, and it feels good to bounce back.” — Angelo Allegri, UNCG wing