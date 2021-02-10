Quick Take: UNCG 64, Furman 58

A recap of the UNCG basketball team's 64-58 win over Furman on Wednesday evening at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Why the Spartans won

The Spartans managed to put what might have been their worst performance of the season behind them in just two days. Coming off a 68-49 loss Monday night at Furman, UNCG got a season split with the Paladins. The Spartans have beaten two of the three Southern Conference teams that have handed them losses and will get a shot at the other when they travel to East Tennessee State to close the regular season Feb. 27.

What was better Wednesday night? Almost everything. The Spartans shot 46 percent from the field after hitting just 29 percent at Furman, and they held the Paladins to 32 percent shooting. The only negative was rebounding, but more about that later.

The biggest improvement for UNCG, Coach Wes Miller said, was in the intangibles.