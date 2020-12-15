Quick Take: UNCG 65, USC-Upstate 57

The Spartans struggle at times without Isaiah Miller, but hold on for a 65-57 win over USC-Upstate.

Site

Greensboro Coliseum.

Why UNCG won

After a sluggish first half without Isaiah Miller, who has strep throat, UNCG opened the final 20 minutes with a 7-0 run and led by as many as 14 points before USC-Upstate closed to 61-57 with 56 seconds to play. Coach Wes Miller’s team held on for the win as Upstate’s Tommy Bruner missed three 3-pointers.

“We just kept talking about trying to get stops down the stretch, just trying to have the defensive will to sit down and guard and find a way to get a stop,” Wes Miller said. “We were able to do that on some possessions, and not as well on others. They got a couple of good looks late, knocked a couple of those down to keep it interesting, but they missed a couple of quality looks, too.”

Speaking of quality looks, redshirt sophomore forward Khyre Thompson came off the bench to go 4-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with a game-high 16 points.

“I’m the only coach dumb enough to not have him on scholarship,” Miller said of the walk-on from Wesleyan. “That will change quickly.”