Quick Take: UNCG 65, USC-Upstate 57

The Spartans struggle at times without Isaiah Miller, but hold on for a 65-57 win over USC-Upstate.
Greensboro Coliseum.
Why UNCG won
After a sluggish first half without Isaiah Miller, who has strep throat, UNCG opened the final 20 minutes with a 7-0 run and led by as many as 14 points before USC-Upstate closed to 61-57 with 56 seconds to play. Coach Wes Miller’s team held on for the win as Upstate’s Tommy Bruner missed three 3-pointers.
“We just kept talking about trying to get stops down the stretch, just trying to have the defensive will to sit down and guard and find a way to get a stop,” Wes Miller said. “We were able to do that on some possessions, and not as well on others. They got a couple of good looks late, knocked a couple of those down to keep it interesting, but they missed a couple of quality looks, too.”
Speaking of quality looks, redshirt sophomore forward Khyre Thompson came off the bench to go 4-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with a game-high 16 points.
“I’m the only coach dumb enough to not have him on scholarship,” Miller said of the walk-on from Wesleyan. “That will change quickly.”
What hasn’t changed is Miller’s commitment to defense and his dissatisfaction with what UNCG is doing at that end of the floor despite Tuesday’s win.
“We’re just not where we need to be defensively yet,” Miller said, “but it was good for our guys to dig one out and find a way to win.”
Stars
USC-Upstate — G Tommy Bruner 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; G Dalvin White 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; F Nevin Zink 11 points.
UNCG — F Khyre Thompson 16 points; F Mohammed Abdulsalam 9 points, 6 rebounds; G Keyshaun Langley 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds.
Three things we learned
1. Isaiah Miller was missed. Anyone wondering where UNCG would be without Isaiah Miller found out Tuesday night. The senior guard and reigning Southern Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year missed the game with strep throat, but tested negative twice for COVID-19 after running a fever. In his absence, UNCG started Angelo Allegri, but missed Miller at both ends of the floor. “I do think it was good for our team to have to perform without him,” Wes Miller said. “It was so many extended minutes for our younger players.” UNCG’s coach hopes to have his star back Saturday at Elon.
2. Khyre Thompson is for real. The former Wesleyan standout continued to provide a spark off the bench for UNCG. The son of former Walkertown coach and N.C. State player Kevin Thompson scored 16 points and went 4-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He has 46 points in his last three games. “It’s almost surreal, because when I first got here it was rough being a walk-on,” said Thompson, who redshirted as a freshman and has battled through a knee injury. “… It’s very humbling, too, because with a lot of the things I work on I can finally see some results.”
3. UNCG now heads into the Triad portion of its schedule. The Spartans travel to Elon on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game, then close the non-conference portion of their schedule with a trip to N.C. A&T’s Corbett Sports Center for a 6 p.m. game Dec. 22.
What UNCG coach Wes Miller said
On his team’s energy to start the second half: “I don’t ever want to be a team that has energy based on whether we score or not. The best teams are going to have energy regardless of how it’s going offensively. But there’s an old saying in basketball that the ball has energy, and when it goes through the hoop you get extra energy. It finally went through the hoop to start the second half.”
On where his team is after six games: “We’re inconsistent right now. We need more time to practice. We need to get more game experience under our belt. … But when we do it right, there’s some really good stuff. There are some things we’ve seen over the last couple of games that we can really build on.”
Records
USC-Upstate: 0-7.
UNCG: 3-3.
Up next
USC-Upstate: At Tennessee, 5 p.m. Dec. 23 (SEC Network).
UNCG: At Elon, 1 p.m. Saturday (FloHoops.com).
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
