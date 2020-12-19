Quick Take: UNCG 71, Elon 64

The Spartans rally from an 11-point deficit in the second half to hand Elon its first loss of the season, 71-64.

Schar Center, Elon

Why UNCG won

The Spartans went 7-for-24 from the field in the first half and trailed 40-29 with 17:48 to play. But they “got some energy throwing the ball inside,” coach Wes Miller said, and tied the score at 45 on a 3-pointer by A.J. McGinnis with 10: 42 to play.

Miller said sophomore forward Dericko Williams in particular “gave us a huge lift.” Williams’ steal and dunk with 11:09 to play was part of a run and cut Elon’s lead to 43-42.

UNCG then took control behind sophomore guard Keyshaun Langley, who hit four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the final 10:15 and finished with 21 points. The former Southwest Guilford standout got some confidence back with a strong performance Tuesday night in a win over USC-Upstate, a game the Spartans’ leader, senior guard Isaiah Miller, missed because of strep throat.

Miller was back Saturday, but picked up two quick fouls in the first half and was called for his fourth with 11:20 to play and sat for nearly five minutes.