Quick Take: UNCG 71, Elon 64

The Spartans rally from an 11-point deficit in the second half to hand Elon its first loss of the season, 71-64.
Site
Schar Center, Elon
Why UNCG won
The Spartans went 7-for-24 from the field in the first half and trailed 40-29 with 17:48 to play. But they “got some energy throwing the ball inside,” coach Wes Miller said, and tied the score at 45 on a 3-pointer by A.J. McGinnis with 10: 42 to play.
Miller said sophomore forward Dericko Williams in particular “gave us a huge lift.” Williams’ steal and dunk with 11:09 to play was part of a run and cut Elon’s lead to 43-42.
UNCG then took control behind sophomore guard Keyshaun Langley, who hit four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the final 10:15 and finished with 21 points. The former Southwest Guilford standout got some confidence back with a strong performance Tuesday night in a win over USC-Upstate, a game the Spartans’ leader, senior guard Isaiah Miller, missed because of strep throat.
Miller was back Saturday, but picked up two quick fouls in the first half and was called for his fourth with 11:20 to play and sat for nearly five minutes.
“When Isaiah goes down with his fourth foul, that goes back to the USC-Upstate game and we can play basketball without being totally reliant on him,” coach Wes Miller said. “That experience was a little bit uncomfortable for me as a coach, because he’s such a big part of what we do on both ends of the floor, but that was really good for our development and growth. That helped us a little bit tonight.”
Stars
UNCG — G Keyshaun Langley 21 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds; F Angelo Allegri 14 points, 3 rebounds; G Isaiah Miller 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; F Mohammed Abdulsalam 6 points, 11 rebounds.
Elon — Hunter Woods 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; G Ikenna Ndugba 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists.
Three things we learned
1. UNCG can win without Kaleb Hunter. The junior guard missed the game with a hip strain, so Angelo Allegri stayed in the starting lineup with Isaiah Miller back. Coach Wes Miller said Hunter is day-to-day with a trip to N.C. A&T looming Tuesday.
2. Two Langleys are better than one. With Hunter sidelined, Kobe Langley got some time on the floor alongside twin brother Keyshaun that brought back memories of their state championship days at Southwest Guilford. Kobe played 12 minutes, scored two points and was plus-4 during his time on the court.
3. Elon is tough to defend in the half-court. Coach Mike Schrage’s team spreads the floor and uses back cuts and dribble handoffs to get downhill or kick the ball out for open 3s. The Phoenix went to the free-throw line 28 times and made 22 and hit six shots from beyond the arc. “We play pressure and get out and deny passing lanes,” UNCG’s Wes Miller said, “so the Princeton offense can be a little bit of Kryptonite to the style of defense that we play. It’s a difficult matchup that we can’t replicate in practice.”
What they said
“We haven’t figured out how to play 40 minutes of UNCG basketball yet, but we played about 16 minutes of UNCG basketball today. We weren’t playing well. We were getting our tails kicked a little bit, so give Elon credit for that. We kind of came together and figured out how to win.” — UNCG coach Wes Miller
“I didn’t really play well in the first half. Missed a couple of shots here and there, turned the ball over here and there. My teammates and coaches told me to stick with it and I knocked down some open shots.” — UNCG sophomore guard Keyshaun Langley
Records
UNCG: 4-3.
Elon: 3-1.
Up next
UNCG: At N.C. A&T, 6 p.m. Tuesday (NCATAggies.com).
Elon: At Northeastern, noon Jan. 2 (FloHoops.com).
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!