Quick Take: UNCG 84, Wofford 75

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, S.C.
Why UNCG won
Trailing 43-35, the Spartans started the second half with energy and went in front to stay after a 3-pointer by A.J. McGinnis and a steal and dunk by Isaiah Miller made it 56-51. It was Miller’s defense and all-around play that fueled the second-half surge by UNCG.
“We just had to look in the mirror and say we’ve got to get this thing on defense and everything’s going to come together,” said Miller, who barely missed a triple-double and had four steals. “… Defense is my knack. Defense gets us going on offense.”
Miller’s steals and his patience after a 3-point first half set the tone and showed why he was the Southern Conference coaches’ choice in the preseason as player of the year.
“He was able to kind of set the table for others,” coach Wes Miller said. “Then all of a sudden the lane opened up and he was able to make a couple of plays for himself, too.”
The rest of the Spartans followed the senior guard’s lead with nine players scoring at least five points to even their SoCon record at 1-1.
Stars
UNCG — G Isaiah Miller 15 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals; F Angelo Allegri 19 points; G Keyshaun Langley 9 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
Wofford — G Storm Murphy 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; F Messiah Jones 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists.
Three things we learned
1. Angelo Allegri can be the shooter UNCG needs. The 6-foot-5 junior wing went 4-of-8 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points. His 3s and a 3-for-7 night from beyond the arc by Keyshaun Langley opened up driving lanes for Isaiah Miller, as well. “This offseason I put a tremendous amount of work into my shooting,” Allegri said. “Up until this game I was kind of fighting myself, but at the end of the day I just have to put in the work and go out there and trust it. Going into this game that’s exactly what I told myself: Just go out there and let it fly.”
2. Weathering Storm Murphy. Wofford’s senior leader scored 25 points, but the Spartans made him work for everything and he committed seven turnovers to just four assists.
3. Wofford missed Messiah Jones. The sophomore forward was a factor at both ends of the floor before leaving the game with an injury with 8:33 to play. Jones finished the game on crutches with an ice pack on his left foot.
What they said
“I was so discouraged after our effort against East Tennessee State (in a 71-61 loss) on Saturday. That’s been the primary focus of everything we’ve done since then, getting consistent effort to the level we expect. I thought it was really good in the first half, just not the result. I just wanted to make sure we sustained it.” — UNCG coach Wes Miller
“I knew this was a night when I wasn’t going to score 20 points, so I had to find other ways to get everybody involved, so that was assists and rebounds and steals. The steals are just me being me and getting back to who I am on defense.” — UNCG senior guard Isaiah Miller
“It’s always hard coming here to Wofford and getting a win, because they’re a great basketball team. But after our game against ETSU we were really down in the dumps, and to come on the road and get a win here at Wofford is really big time.” — UNCG junior wing Angelo Allegri
Records
UNCG: 1-1 Southern, 6-4 overall.
Wofford: 2-1, 5-4
Up next
UNCG: Mercer, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
Wofford: At VMI, Jan. 13.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.