Quick Take: UNCG 84, Wofford 75

Wofford — G Storm Murphy 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; F Messiah Jones 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists.

Three things we learned

1. Angelo Allegri can be the shooter UNCG needs. The 6-foot-5 junior wing went 4-of-8 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points. His 3s and a 3-for-7 night from beyond the arc by Keyshaun Langley opened up driving lanes for Isaiah Miller, as well. “This offseason I put a tremendous amount of work into my shooting,” Allegri said. “Up until this game I was kind of fighting myself, but at the end of the day I just have to put in the work and go out there and trust it. Going into this game that’s exactly what I told myself: Just go out there and let it fly.”

2. Weathering Storm Murphy. Wofford’s senior leader scored 25 points, but the Spartans made him work for everything and he committed seven turnovers to just four assists.

3. Wofford missed Messiah Jones. The sophomore forward was a factor at both ends of the floor before leaving the game with an injury with 8:33 to play. Jones finished the game on crutches with an ice pack on his left foot.

What they said