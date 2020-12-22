Quick Take: UNCG 86, N.C. A&T 65

The Spartans pull away from a four-point halftime lead to beat the Aggies 86-65 at the Corbett Sports Center in their annual meeting.

Site

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro

Why the Spartans won

Leading 38-34, UNCG used an 18-5 burst before the first media timeout of the second half to take control of the game. The Spartans did it by getting the ball inside as they did Saturday in a comeback win at Elon, and just as in that game the emphasis on feeding Mohammed Abdulsalm and Hayden Koval to collapse the defense resulted in wide-open 3s for their teammates.

“The last two games we’ve been much more sound defensively in the second half,” coach Wes Miller said. “We felt all year that the front line should be an advantage for us night in and night out. We’re doing a better job of getting it in to them here the last week or so, and they’re doing a nice job of converting.”

UNCG also managed the game well in the first half with Isaiah Miller and Keyshaun Langley in foul trouble. Miller picked up his second with 15:34 to play in the half and Langley was whistled for his second with 11:48 left. Both returned to the court before halftime, and neither picked up his third before the break.