Quick Take: UNCG 86, N.C. A&T 65

The Spartans pull away from a four-point halftime lead to beat the Aggies 86-65 at the Corbett Sports Center in their annual meeting.
Site
Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro
Why the Spartans won
Leading 38-34, UNCG used an 18-5 burst before the first media timeout of the second half to take control of the game. The Spartans did it by getting the ball inside as they did Saturday in a comeback win at Elon, and just as in that game the emphasis on feeding Mohammed Abdulsalm and Hayden Koval to collapse the defense resulted in wide-open 3s for their teammates.
“The last two games we’ve been much more sound defensively in the second half,” coach Wes Miller said. “We felt all year that the front line should be an advantage for us night in and night out. We’re doing a better job of getting it in to them here the last week or so, and they’re doing a nice job of converting.”
UNCG also managed the game well in the first half with Isaiah Miller and Keyshaun Langley in foul trouble. Miller picked up his second with 15:34 to play in the half and Langley was whistled for his second with 11:48 left. Both returned to the court before halftime, and neither picked up his third before the break.
Why the Aggies lost
A&T didn’t match UNCG’s energy to start the second half and gave up 24 offensive rebounds, including 18 after the break. The Aggies allowed the Spartans to catch the ball on the block much too easily, and when they had to double-team the post, they left 3-point shooters open.
Offensively, A&T didn’t attack the basket enough and was outscored 48-32 in the paint. Getting outrebounded 63-43 didn’t help. Neither did having to play without injured guards Fred Cleveland, Blake Harris and Tyler Maye, although Kam Langley did return to the lineup.
“It’s in the stats,” coach Will Jones said. “Minus-20 on the rebounds, 22-of-38 from the free-throw line … it’s just not good enough to get it done. If we make our free throws, even if they have the 24 offensive rebounds, it’s still a close game.
“Trying to get ready each and every game is tough,” Jones added, referring to the injuries, “but there are no excuses. Hopefully, over Christmas break we’ll get some time to heal.”
Stars
UNCG — F Mohammed Abdulsalam 15 points, 8 rebounds; G Keyshaun Langley 13 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; G Isaiah Miller 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; F Khyre Thompson 11 points, 8 rebounds; G A.J. McGinnis 11 points, 5 rebounds.
N.C. A&T — G Kam Langley 12 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals;F Ty Lyons 11 points, 8 rebounds; G Kwe Parker 10 points.
Three things we learned
1. Kam Langley keeps making history. The senior point guard for A&T, who led the nation in assists last season, became the 82nd player with at least 700 assists in a career. The former Southwest Guilford standout now has 702. He finished with 12 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. “He’s a special player,” coach Will Jones said.
2. FT shooting remains a problem for A&T. The Aggies left points on the floor by going 22-for-38 (60 percent) from the free-throw line, and it was actually worse because some of the misses were front ends of one-and-ones.
3. Keyshaun Langley has his confidence back. UNCG’s sophomore guard from Southwest Guilford, who shared rookie-of-the-year honors last season in the Southern Conference, has scored 34 points in his last two games without hunting shots and has hit eight 3-pointers in that span.
What they said
“It’s been a difficult basketball season for all the things that are going on beyond your control, so any time you win a basketball game you’re going to be pleased. I’m happy for our kids and happy they can go home for Christmas for a couple of days with a win.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach
“You have to have prime-time guys who are ready to step up to the plate and play in these types of games. Tonight we didn’t have a team show up that was ready for this type of game.” — Will Jones, N.C. A&T coach
“It’s not the same without the crowd. Playing here in Corbett has been a great experience because of the atmosphere. Playing A&T in the (Greensboro) Coliseum you lose a little bit of the experience. But playing these games is a great thing.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach
Records
UNCG: 5-3.
N.C. A&T: 3-9.
Up next
UNCG: At The Citadel, 7 p.m. Dec. 30.
N.C. A&T: At South Carolina State, 4 p.m. Jan. 2.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.