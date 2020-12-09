Quick Take: VCU 95, N.C. A&T 59

The Aggies drop their second game in as many nights and their third straight overall, 95-59 at VCU.

Site

Siegel Center, Richmond, Va.

Why the Aggies lost

Coming off a disheartening 77-60 loss Tuesday night at previously winless Longwood, A&T got off to a much better start and only trailed the Rams 23-19 with 8:13 to play in the first half. But VCU shut out the Aggies for the final 4:07 and took a 47-26 lead to the locker room.

“It probably was a little bit of fatigue, but they also hit a couple of late-in-the-shot-clock 3s right at the buzzer,” A&T coach Will Jones said. “That kind of breaks your back and it extended their lead. Combine that with a couple of turnovers that turn into fast-break points … But we’re not going to blame it on fatigue.”

The problems for A&T were familiar: poor shooting (29 percent), turnovers and defensive breakdowns. VCU hit 11 3-pointers while the Aggies made just 17 field goals overall. The Rams also outrebounded A&T 43-28, although the Aggies did grab 12 offensive boards to eight for VCU.