Quick Take: VCU 95, N.C. A&T 59

The Aggies drop their second game in as many nights and their third straight overall, 95-59 at VCU.
Siegel Center, Richmond, Va.
Why the Aggies lost
Coming off a disheartening 77-60 loss Tuesday night at previously winless Longwood, A&T got off to a much better start and only trailed the Rams 23-19 with 8:13 to play in the first half. But VCU shut out the Aggies for the final 4:07 and took a 47-26 lead to the locker room.
“It probably was a little bit of fatigue, but they also hit a couple of late-in-the-shot-clock 3s right at the buzzer,” A&T coach Will Jones said. “That kind of breaks your back and it extended their lead. Combine that with a couple of turnovers that turn into fast-break points … But we’re not going to blame it on fatigue.”
The problems for A&T were familiar: poor shooting (29 percent), turnovers and defensive breakdowns. VCU hit 11 3-pointers while the Aggies made just 17 field goals overall. The Rams also outrebounded A&T 43-28, although the Aggies did grab 12 offensive boards to eight for VCU.
“Right now, with a limited amount of practice the thing that we have to focus on is manning up and being tough and battling as hard as we can on the glass,” Jones said. “Tonight we only gave up eight offensive rebounds and had 12. When I look at the stat sheet, I don’t think they created extra possessions on the glass.”
Another positive for the Aggies was their aggressiveness getting the ball into the paint. A&T got to the free-throw line 29 times and made 21 or the margin in this one could’ve been worse.
Stars
N.C. A&T — G Kam Langley 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; F Ty Lyons 13 points; G Blake Harris 12 points.
VCU — G Nah’Shon Hyland 30 points; G Adrian Baldwin 10 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds.
Three things we learned
1. Forced turnovers don’t always equal points. A&T turned over VCU 19 times, but only converted those miscues into six points. The Rams, on the other hand, turned 15 Aggies turnovers into 18 points because most of those miscues were of the live-ball variety and led to layups or dunks. A&T came into the game fourth in the nation in steals, but has to do a better job of scoring off those plays.
2. Adrian Baldwin is VCU’s Kam Langley. Baldwin isn’t typically a big scorer and he had 10 points Wednesday, but he’s an assists/steals machine. The 6-foot freshman from Baltimore is going to be fun to watch the next three years.
3. The Rams’ Nah’Shon Hyland has range. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard passed a number of heat checks and went 7-for-12 from beyond the 3-point arc for VCU. The player the Rams call “Bones” finished with a career-high 30 points and hit his last six 3-point attempts.
What N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said
On his team’s overall performance: “The guys bounced back and did what I asked them to do in terms of improvement from last night against Longwood. We forced some turnovers, but they had a kid who was on fire from 3 (Nah’Shon Hyland). I’m still proud of the Aggies and the way they competed tonight.”
On his team’s shooting heading into Saturday’s game against Western Carolina: “Having an opportunity to play at home will help us against a team where we should be able to get some quality looks at the basket. We shot it pretty well against Charleston Southern and we shot it pretty well against The Citadel. We’ve just had a rough patch the last three games. I want our guys to continue to have confidence that those shots will go down.”
Records
N.C. A&T: 2-6.
VCU: 4-2.
Up next
N.C. A&T: Western Carolina, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
VCU: Old Dominion, 5 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports).
