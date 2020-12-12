Quick Take: Western Carolina 104, N.C. A&T 98 (OT)

The Aggies rally from a 20-point deficit to force overtime, but come up short in their fifth straight loss, falling to Western Carolina, 104-98.
Site
Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro.
Why the Aggies lost
It took everything N.C. A&T had to rally from a 46-26 first-half deficit, and the Aggies just ran out of gas in overtime. Going 17-for-30 from the free-throw line didn’t help, but Western Carolina wasn’t much better at 15-for-26.
“I’m proud of my guys’ effort,” coach Will Jones said. “I’m proud of their fight, coming back from being down 20 and not giving up. This team still has some things to learn that are only going to be learned with time, whether that be game time or practice time.”
A&T got behind because it struggled to keep Western Carolina from scoring inside and because it didn’t get out quickly enough on the Catamounts’ 3-point shooters in the first half. Interior defense was an issue all game, as Western finished with 56 points in the paint to 38 for the Aggies.
The two biggest bright spots for A&T were the play of F Quentin Jones (27 points) and G Kwe Parker (18 points).
“Quentin is still trying to figure it out,” Jones said of the junior from Columbus, Ohio. “He’s a junior college guy that I’ve put a lot of pressure on in terms of his ability to learn the Division I game, because if he’s good then we’re going to be good. He played his heart out today, and I’m encouraged to see his growth.”
Aggies F Tyler Maye and G Fred Cleveland missed the game with wrist injuries, and G Blake Harris was limited to a little more than 8 minutes because of an unspecified injury.
“When you’re down as many guys as we were down … I asked our guys, ‘Show some character right here. Show some character!’ " Will Jones said. "We had to fight and grind and claw and scratch. It would have been unbelievable to pull this one out in overtime.”
Stars
Western Carolina — G Matt Halvorsen 23 points; F Xavier Cork 22 points, 14 rebound, 4 assists, 3 blocks; G Mason Faulkner 20 point, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; G Tyler Harris 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists.
N.C. A&T — F Quentin Jones 27 points, 5 rebounds; G Kam Langley 20 points, 16 assists, 9 rebounds; G Kwe Parker 18 points.
Three things we learned
1. Kwe Parker is back. The former Wesleyan standout, who had not played this season because of a finger injury, entered the game with 13:06 left in the first half and swished a 3-pointer 18 seconds later. The senior guard finished with five 3-pointers and 18 points. “Kwe brought that spark that we needed,” coach Will Jones said. “We’d been missing him from an intensity standpoint.”
2. Kam Langley is Kam Langley: The former Southwest Guilford standout nearly had a triple-double and hit some big shots in the second half and overtime. The NCAA Division I leader in assists last season came up limping with a recurring plantar fasciitis injury in overtime, but finished strong with a season-high 16 assists. “When he goes down, being our leader, it takes us a minute or so to rebalance and be what we need to be,” Jones said. “But he was able to come back into the game. He should be OK.”
3. Western Carolina’s Matt Halvorsen can shoot. If that wasn’t apparent to the Aggies before the game, it is now. The 6-1 senior went 5-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half and 7-for-9 overall from long range. Halvorsen finished with 23 points. “We did a better job in the second half of making sure Halvorsen didn’t get off,” Jones said.
What N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said
On the lack of practice time: “We had a pretty good practice yesterday, but we’ve had three practices in the last three weeks. We’ve played the most Division I games in the country, so we haven’t had a lot of time in practice to correct every single thing. I’m trying to coach on the move and explain and get these new guys to understand some things they’ve never seen at this level.”
On where his team is after nine games: “Getting all these guys meaningful game experience, when we get to Christmas and come back and have a week and a half of practice, I think we’ll really start to develop as a team that’s ready and primed for conference play.”
Records
Western Carolina: 6-1.
N.C. A&T: 2-7.
Up next
Western Carolina: At VCU, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).
N.C. A&T: At East Tennessee State, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!