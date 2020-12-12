Quick Take: Western Carolina 104, N.C. A&T 98 (OT)

The Aggies rally from a 20-point deficit to force overtime, but come up short in their fifth straight loss, falling to Western Carolina, 104-98.

Site

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro.

Why the Aggies lost

It took everything N.C. A&T had to rally from a 46-26 first-half deficit, and the Aggies just ran out of gas in overtime. Going 17-for-30 from the free-throw line didn’t help, but Western Carolina wasn’t much better at 15-for-26.

“I’m proud of my guys’ effort,” coach Will Jones said. “I’m proud of their fight, coming back from being down 20 and not giving up. This team still has some things to learn that are only going to be learned with time, whether that be game time or practice time.”

A&T got behind because it struggled to keep Western Carolina from scoring inside and because it didn’t get out quickly enough on the Catamounts’ 3-point shooters in the first half. Interior defense was an issue all game, as Western finished with 56 points in the paint to 38 for the Aggies.

The two biggest bright spots for A&T were the play of F Quentin Jones (27 points) and G Kwe Parker (18 points).