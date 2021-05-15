Quick Take: Wilmington Hoggard 1, East Forsyth 0

What
Best-of-three NCHSAA Class 4-A championship series, Game 1.
Site
North Davidson HS, Welcome.
Why the Eagles lost
When two pitchers as good as Hoggard’s Icess Tresvik and East Forsyth’s Kierston Deal are locked in a duel, the outcome often comes down to a mistake. That’s exactly what happened Friday night, when the game’s only run scored on a throwing error. The Eagles never got a runner past second base as the pitchers combined for 23 strikeouts. Tresvik and Deal will match up again Saturday in Game 2 and, potentially, a deciding Game 3 if East can even the series.
“In a game like this it comes down to who blinks first a little bit,” said East Forsyth coach Ben McKinney. “It comes down to who makes the mistakes, and we made the first mistake and they capitalized. You have to give them credit. That’s what it’s about at this time of year.”
Stars
East Forsyth — P Kierston Deal 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 12 K’s, 0 BB; 2B Alex Brown 2B; OF Kendall Bowman 2 BB.
Hoggard — P Icess Tresvik 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 11 Ks, 3BB; C Sydney Short 2-for 3; CF Amber Small 3B, R.
The big play
With two out in the bottom of the fourth, Hoggard’s Amber Small drove a ball to the fence in right-center field. Small was already headed toward third when East Forsyth’s Alex Brown took the throw from the outfield and came up firing with a relay to third. Brown’s throw got away from fellow sophomore Sophie Lecnar, allowing Small to score the game’s only run.
What they said
“They had some pretty good, selective hitters at the plate. They had really good at-bats against me and made me work, but overall I feel like we have a great defense so I can keep the ball up and in or up and out and get popups and grounders. I need to make adjustments now because they’ve seen me three times. I need to change speeds and change locations to make sure I’m effective tomorrow, as well.” — Kierston Deal, East Forsyth pitcher
“(Icess Tresvik) throws hard, but we’ve seen hard all year. We weren’t as patient at the plate as we need to be. It comes down to fundamental hitting. We’ll see how we respond. We’re in a new place right now. Our youth showed at times tonight, but they have to grow up now. We’re looking forward to it tomorrow.” — Ben McKinney, East Forsyth coach
Records
East Forsyth: 18-1.
Hoggard: 19-0.
Rest of the series
Game 2 is 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if necessary, would either be played at 4 p.m. if the Class 3-A series ends in two games or 7 p.m. if that series goes three games.
Linescore
East Forsyth 000 000 0 – 0 1 1
Hoggard 000 100 x – 1 4 1
W: Icess Tresvik (19-0). L: Kierston Deal (18-1).
