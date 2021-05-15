Quick Take: Wilmington Hoggard 1, East Forsyth 0

The big play

With two out in the bottom of the fourth, Hoggard’s Amber Small drove a ball to the fence in right-center field. Small was already headed toward third when East Forsyth’s Alex Brown took the throw from the outfield and came up firing with a relay to third. Brown’s throw got away from fellow sophomore Sophie Lecnar, allowing Small to score the game’s only run.

What they said

“They had some pretty good, selective hitters at the plate. They had really good at-bats against me and made me work, but overall I feel like we have a great defense so I can keep the ball up and in or up and out and get popups and grounders. I need to make adjustments now because they’ve seen me three times. I need to change speeds and change locations to make sure I’m effective tomorrow, as well.” — Kierston Deal, East Forsyth pitcher

“(Icess Tresvik) throws hard, but we’ve seen hard all year. We weren’t as patient at the plate as we need to be. It comes down to fundamental hitting. We’ll see how we respond. We’re in a new place right now. Our youth showed at times tonight, but they have to grow up now. We’re looking forward to it tomorrow.” — Ben McKinney, East Forsyth coach