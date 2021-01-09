Quick Take: Wofford 48, UNCG 45

3. Wofford’s Storm Murphy is a handful. The senior guard scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3s, and hit some big shots. He got some unexpected help from freshman F Sam Godwin, taking most of the minutes usually played by injured F Messiah Jones (foot). Godwin had 10 points and nine rebounds, none bigger than a put-back of an airballed Murphy 3 with the shot clock running down and 8.1 seconds to play.

What they said

“You have to come pay the price every day to get better. That’s going to be the same whether we win or lose. We have to take the same approach.” — UNCG coach Wes Miller

“It’s a weird year. I’ve never had a team in this bad a condition at this stage in the year. There are stretches when we look like we cannot get down the court for one more possession before the whistle blow. We are just utterly exhausted. I’ve never felt like that in January. We could blame some other circumstance, but we have to do a better job of getting them in shape.” — Wes Miller, on playing during the COVID-19 pandemic

Records

Wofford: 3-1 Southern, 6-4 overall.

UNCG: 1-2, 6-5.