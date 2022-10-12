Ragsdale's Harrison Howard and Page's Allie Kinlaw win Guilford County cross country titles

PLEASANT GARDEN — Ragsdale junior Harrison Howard won the boys race and Page sophomore Allie Kinlaw repeated as girls champion Wednesday at the Guilford County cross country championships.
Howard and Kinlaw spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera after their victories on the 5K course at Hagan-Stone Park:
HARRISON HOWARD, Ragsdale
ALLIE KINLAW, Page
At Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden
5K course
BOYS
Team
1. Grimsley 44
2. Page 121
3. Northern Guilford 123
4. Northwest Guilford 126
5. Greensboro Day 142
6. Southeast Guilford 213
7. Ragsdale 216
8. Western Guilford 225
9. Eastern Guilford 234
10. Southwest Guilford 240
11. Wesleyan 243
12. Northeast Guilford 327
13. High Point Central 353
14. Westchester 385
15. Smith 414
Top 10 individuals
1. Harrison Howard (Rags), 16 minutes, 7.69 seconds; 2. Sterling Sharpe (GDS), 16:15.22; 3. Eddison Bridges (SE), 16:25.49; 4. Jacob Barrow (Grim), 16:51.11; 5. Matthew Weaver (NG), 17:12.31; 6. Jones Barber (Wesl), 17:14.80; 7. Declan Oberlies (Grim), 17:26.20; 8. Meseret Tsegay (SW), 17:26.71; 9. Eric Spencer (NG), 17:33.25; 10. Ryan Meyer (Grim), 17:34.38.
GIRLS
Team
1. Northern Guilford 57
2. Grimsley 87
3. Page 94
4. Greensboro Day 102
5. Northwest Guilford 114
6. Southwest Guilford 117
7. Southeast Guilford 148
8. Westchester 217
9. Ragsdale 266
10. Wesleyan 279
11. Northeast Guilford 307
Top 10 individuals
1. Allie Kinlaw (Pa), 18 minutes, 29.07 seconds; 2. Ivy Bridges (SE), 19:46.95; 3. Logan Ehrhardt (SE), 19:51.84; 4. Lucy Eggleston (GDS), 19:57.44; 5. Ali Schwartz (West), 19:58.96; 6. Drew Mascia (Grim), 20:01.30; 7. Kiersten Kohler (NG), 20:02.99; 8. Natalie States (NG), 20:10.46; 9. Amanda Pipkin (SW), 20:13.47; 10. Mae Moody (GDS), 20:16.46.