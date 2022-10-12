 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ragsdale's Harrison Howard and Page's Allie Kinlaw win Guilford County cross country titles

GC Cross Country

The boys run the Guilford County high school cross country championship at Hagan-Stone Park in Pleasant Garden, N.C., on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

PLEASANT GARDEN — Ragsdale junior Harrison Howard won the boys race and Page sophomore Allie Kinlaw repeated as girls champion Wednesday at the Guilford County cross country championships.

Howard and Kinlaw spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera after their victories on the 5K course at Hagan-Stone Park:

HARRISON HOWARD, Ragsdale

Guilford County boys cross country champion Harrison Howard of Ragsdale

ALLIE KINLAW, Page

Guilford County girls cross country champion Allie Kinlaw of Page

RESULTS

At Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden

5K course

BOYS

Team

1. Grimsley                           44

2. Page                               121

3. Northern Guilford             123

4. Northwest Guilford           126

5. Greensboro Day               142

6. Southeast Guilford           213

7. Ragsdale                         216

8. Western Guilford              225

9. Eastern Guilford               234

10. Southwest Guilford         240

11. Wesleyan                       243

12. Northeast Guilford          327

13. High Point Central          353

14. Westchester                  385

15. Smith                           414

Top 10 individuals

1. Harrison Howard (Rags), 16 minutes, 7.69 seconds; 2. Sterling Sharpe (GDS), 16:15.22; 3. Eddison Bridges (SE), 16:25.49; 4. Jacob Barrow (Grim), 16:51.11; 5. Matthew Weaver (NG), 17:12.31; 6. Jones Barber (Wesl), 17:14.80; 7. Declan Oberlies (Grim), 17:26.20; 8. Meseret Tsegay (SW), 17:26.71; 9. Eric Spencer (NG), 17:33.25; 10. Ryan Meyer (Grim), 17:34.38.

GIRLS

Team

1. Northern Guilford         57

2. Grimsley                      87

3. Page                            94

4. Greensboro Day          102

5. Northwest Guilford       114

6. Southwest Guilford      117

7. Southeast Guilford       148

8. Westchester                217

9. Ragsdale                     266

10. Wesleyan                   279

11. Northeast Guilford      307

Top 10 individuals

1. Allie Kinlaw (Pa), 18 minutes, 29.07 seconds; 2. Ivy Bridges (SE), 19:46.95; 3. Logan Ehrhardt (SE), 19:51.84; 4. Lucy Eggleston (GDS), 19:57.44; 5. Ali Schwartz (West), 19:58.96; 6. Drew Mascia (Grim), 20:01.30; 7. Kiersten Kohler (NG), 20:02.99; 8. Natalie States (NG), 20:10.46; 9. Amanda Pipkin (SW), 20:13.47; 10. Mae Moody (GDS), 20:16.46.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

