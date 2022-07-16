Randolph Ross, former N.C. A&T sprinter and five-time NCAA champion, out of World Athletics Championships after missing antidoping test

Randolph Ross, who won NCAA national championships in five track events and an Olympic gold medal during his time at N.C. A&T, is out of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after officials could not locate him last month for an antidoping test.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, provisionally suspending Ross, issued him a notice of allegation Saturday regarding Rule 2.5 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules for tampering with the doping control process.

"The allegation arises out of the athlete’s conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation," the unit's statement read. "There was an unsuccessful attempt by the AIU to test Mr Ross on 18 June 2022, and the investigation into this matter concluded when Mr Ross was interviewed by the AIU in Eugene on 14 July."

The biennial World Championships, which began Friday, are being held in the United States for the first time. Ross was scheduled to compete in heats for the 400 meters Sunday.

The meet follows the U.S. outdoor championships, also in Eugene, last month. The date of June 18 was five days before the U.S. championships began at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Ross and his sister, Jonah, have left A&T and are joining their father, Duane, who was announced in late May as the new director of track and field operations at Tennessee. Randolph Ross will be a senior, and Jonah Ross will compete as a junior.

Ross won the 400 meters at the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, also in June, for a second consecutive season. He also finished his A&T career with NCAA titles in the 4x400 at the 2021 indoor meet, the 4x400 at the 2021 outdoor meet and the 400 at the 2022 indoor championship.

The Rosses helped the A&T program rise to an elite level in NCAA competition. Duane Ross, hired in 2012 from NCAA Division III Methodist, led the men’s team to third place and the women’s team to fourth place in the NCAA outdoor championships in 2021, and he shared honors as national coach of the year.

Four of Duane Ross' athletes then competed last summer in the Tokyo Olympics, with Randolph and Trevor Stewart earning gold medals as part of the United States’ 4x400 relay team.

Randolph Ross had never been the subject of any issues with antidoping tests during his time at A&T.

Officials at A&T declined comment until they have more information.

Also ousted from the world meet is Kenyan marathoner Lawrence Cherono, who tested positive for a banned substance used to treat chest pain resulting from lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart. It was the same drug that led to Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year.