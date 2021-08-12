Real noise from real people greets golfers at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO — The marquee group teed off at 12:59 p.m. sharp, three former winners of the Wyndham Championship: native sons Webb Simpson and J.T. Poston playing alongside defending champ Jim Herman.
It was a hot, humid, sultry afternoon under a blistering sun with a threat of thunderstorms in the distance.
And yet, it was wonderful. A perfect, imperfect day.
Because when Herman striped his opening tee shot, a 287-yard drive down the center and beyond the fairway bunker, there were cheers and applause.
Applause from the people in the horseshoe-shaped bleachers around the tee box. Cheers from the men, women and children who lined the ropes for 100 yards down the left side of the fairway.
Real noise from real people.
A soothing noise one year after the global coronavirus pandemic forced the Wyndham — our city’s summertime party — to play golf in a vacuum with no galleries following the pros, no people hobnobbing in the luxury suites, no people sipping drinks at the open-air Margaritaville bar.
Live music from Margaritaville — distant drums and electric guitar doing justice to a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tune — drifted across Forsyth Drive while Simpson and Poston hit their tee shots as applause washed over the local favorites.
Simpson made a double-bogey on the first hole, but rallied and finished his rain-delayed round at 5-under par and in striking distance of the lead.
“It’s so nice with fans,” Simpson said after finishing his round a few minutes before play was suspended by darkness at 8:14 p.m. “Being from here, I’m used to getting a little home crowd support, and I missed that last year. You know, like I doubled No. 1 today, and then I heard a lot of cheers on No. 2, which normally even in a regular event I don’t think they would cheer as loud as they did.”
Simpson belongs to North Carolina. He grew up in Raleigh, played college golf at Wake Forest and settled outside Charlotte.
“I really feel it, more than other players, just because I grew up here,” Simpson said. “There are great fans here in Greensboro. I know they love their golf tournament.”
And how.
Chris Johnson, Brandon York and Kemp Gilbert followed the group for much of the front nine. For the three friends from Greensboro, Wyndham week is a celebration of their home.
“We hated last year,” Johnson said, his eyes hidden behind wraparound sunglasses. “We really, really missed this, because this is a yearly thing for us. We look forward to this all year. We get together here and really enjoy being here.”
York pushed his sunglasses up, resting the lenses on his forehead, tan lines revealing pale skin where the stylish shades had been.
“It means a lot for the fans to be back out here,” York said. “The Wyndham brings a lot to our community, our territory. You know the Wyndham brings a lot of financial impact and makes a difference in our area.
“Just being out here on the course after last year when we were 100 percent unable to do anything, it means so much to us. To be able to come out here again, and enjoy the golf and enjoy the community, we love it. You can’t ask for better.”
Ty Poston certainly could have asked for better in 2019. He wanted to be here with his son, but the pandemic got in the way.
It was supposed to be a victory lap for J.T. Poston, the Western Carolina alumnus who won the 2019 Wyndham Championship.
Instead, the father watched the son’s 2020 tournament on his computer in Hickory, following Shot Tracker on the PGA’s TourCast.
“Because of COVID, we couldn’t be here,” Ty Poston said. “We weren’t allowed. It was very difficult, with this being so close to us in Hickory and him playing here after winning (in 2019). We were so close, and yet we couldn’t come over here and support him.”
And so Ty Poston jumped at the chance to walk Thursday’s first round with about a dozen other people with ties to Western Carolina.
“It’s so good to be out here today. Even better after he made that birdie putt right there,” Ty Poston said after his son drained an 18-footer on the sixth hole. “… He’s got a good gallery here today, a lot of family members and a lot of purple shirts from Western Carolina. He’s got a great fanbase this close to home, and it’s good for him.”
It’s good for Herman, too, said two fans from Pennsylvania who followed the defending champ for his victory lap.
Brad and Chris Moyer, friends of the golfer from Cincinnati, made the trip to Greensboro and were in the gallery Thursday.
“You know, we asked Jim about it last year, and he said it definitely makes a difference when the fans are out here,” Chris Moyer said. “The players feed off the fans, and he was saying last year that it felt a lot different winning here without the fans. He thrives on the fans, and it was challenging for him that they weren’t here.”
They were there Thursday, on a perfect imperfect day, when attendance was capped at 15,000 a year after spectators couldn’t come at all.
“A lot of the people out here watching are knowledgeable golfers themselves,” Ty Poston said. “The players would tell you that these fans know a good shot when they see one, and they let you know. All in all, the fans help make this a great tournament.”