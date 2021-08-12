Real noise from real people greets golfers at Wyndham Championship

York pushed his sunglasses up, resting the lenses on his forehead, tan lines revealing pale skin where the stylish shades had been.

“It means a lot for the fans to be back out here,” York said. “The Wyndham brings a lot to our community, our territory. You know the Wyndham brings a lot of financial impact and makes a difference in our area.

“Just being out here on the course after last year when we were 100 percent unable to do anything, it means so much to us. To be able to come out here again, and enjoy the golf and enjoy the community, we love it. You can’t ask for better.”

Ty Poston certainly could have asked for better in 2019. He wanted to be here with his son, but the pandemic got in the way.

It was supposed to be a victory lap for J.T. Poston, the Western Carolina alumnus who won the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

Instead, the father watched the son’s 2020 tournament on his computer in Hickory, following Shot Tracker on the PGA’s TourCast.

“Because of COVID, we couldn’t be here,” Ty Poston said. “We weren’t allowed. It was very difficult, with this being so close to us in Hickory and him playing here after winning (in 2019). We were so close, and yet we couldn’t come over here and support him.”