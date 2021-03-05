Reidsville rolls past East Surry 48-14

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The start of high school football in the region has been a long time coming for 2019 NCHSAA Class 2-A champion Reidsville, but Friday night marked an impressive return to the gridiron as the Rams opened their 2021 season with a 48-14 win over East Surry.
After its scheduled opener at Thomasville was canceled because of a COVID-19 issue in the Bulldogs' program, Reidsville was able to hit the field at full strength with several key members of the Rams' Sweet 16 playoff basketball team back in action.
Even though there was a little rust showing on both sides of the ball, Reidsville more than made up for the 55-49 shootout loss to the Cardinals they suffered Sept. 27, 2019 — the last time the two teams met 457 days ago. Reidsville would go on to finish that season as a state champion, with the only blemish on their record being the loss to an unbeaten East Surry team that won the NCHSAA Class 1-AA title.
Both teams had a little trouble in the early going, bobbling snaps on punts that led to short fields, but eventually Reidsville was able to capitalize and pull away.
Once the Rams shook off the cobwebs, they built a 21-0 lead, all aided by good field position.
Reidsville did most of its damage in the first half and led 35-7 at the break. The only Cardinals' score was mainly due to a good field position, but other than that one score, and one more late touchdown, the Rams' defense was stingy.
Some of the highlights included a passing and rushing score from Reidsville senior quarterback Kyle Pinnix. In addition, he threw a short screen to fellow senior Breon Pass on the wing and the receiver was able to weave through traffic, turn on the speed and race for a score from about 40 yards out. Pass, who also plays cornerback, added an interception on defense. Stevian Harrison scored a rushing touchdown, and Jaylen Galloway had a TD on a nice reception. Like Pass, after the catch he was able to find a hole and pull away for a touchdown.
In addition, special-teams play was huge on the night with kicker Anthony Franson hitting a pair of field goals and Rams return specialist Cam Peoples scoring on a 91-yard kickoff return. Reidsville had 289 total yards of total offense compared to 71 for East Surry. Pinnix rushed for 57 yards and was 14-of-21 passing for 178 yards and two TDs. Pass had seven receptions for 100 yards and a score. Defensively, Ki Rankin and Omarian Pettiford led the team in tackles.
Up next
Reidsville (1-0) is set to host Ragsdale on March 12.
East Surry (1-1) will hit the road to face Bishop McGuinness on March 12.