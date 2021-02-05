Remembering Wilt Browning: What they're saying

Journalists who worked with and knew the News & Record's Wilt Browning share some of their stories and memories:
Irwin Smallwood
"What Wilt could do, he could write with heart. That's not all that easy. A lot of guys are writing who are pretty good wordsmiths but never learn to write with heart. That's the thing that connected him with his readers. ...
"He was very coachable. You could get him the grain of a story idea, and if it resonated with him, he could take it and run with it and do the best job you ever saw. He helped do a series looking into the finances of college athletics. He did some investigative reporting in addition to being a columnist. ...
"He was one of the two or three best writers sports journalism has produced in this state, in my years in the business."
Though Smallwood's professional career with the Greensboro Daily News and News & Record totaled 42 years, he worked part-time as a high school student in 1943 during World War II, and he filed a story for the News & Record in 2020, a span of 77 years. Smallwood, 95, is a member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame.
Gary McCann
"There are a lot of writers today who, you get the impression, 'It's all about me. This is what I think. This is what I'm telling you. This is what you should believe.' Wilt and Ron Green (Charlotte Observer) and lots of others who were writing in North Carolina when I was there did not believe that. He felt it was his job to tell you a story, and you can form your own opinions if it's news. But with Wilt, his greatest strength, his great talent, was his ability to tell stories about people. He allowed people to let them tell their stories about themselves. In my career, he and Ron Green are right there with the columnists who could tell stories about people. ...
Browning, who worked in Greensboro from 1977 to 1996, was the Atlanta Journal's first beat writer covering Hank Aaron and the Braves.
"He enjoyed finding people to talk about stuff, whether it was sports or life or whatever. A lot of the best conversations were he and I driving back from a game at 10:30 or 11 o'clock at night. We might talk about the game for 10 or 15 minutes, then the talk goes to this baseball story or this thing about Otto Graham and then sometimes it would go to family. 'This is what I'm dealing with with family.' And we'd talk about family. I can't begin to tell you what that man meant to me, in terms of my professional life and my personal life. He helped me in so many ways. ...
"He understood how tough it was to be a poor kid. People having a tough time making ends meet. But he also understood that if you get beyond that and you become a special athlete or a special coach or a special administrator, you've made your life what it was supposed to be. If you look at Wilt, mill hill kid, he decides he doesn't want to work in the mills. He once said the smell of newsprint was better for him than the smell of the Easley mill. He knew what he wanted to do and made a way for himself. And along the way, he produced a great family. ...
"I was finally covering ACC basketball in the '85-86 season, and we fly to Dallas for the Final Four. We get to the hotel, Wednesday or Thursday, a couple or three days before the Final Four. I pull open the drapes, and in the distance I see the Texas School Book Depository. JFK was my first hero who didn't hit a baseball or throw a football or shoot a jump shot. I'm standing there at the window looking at it, and I said I'd like to go over there and walk around, but we've got stories to file for tomorrow; I had a column to write. He said, 'You've got time; walk over there and walk around and look. And if you see something to write about, write what you feel.' So I walked over there, walked around Dealey Plaza, read the plaques and stood where Zapruder shot the film. I was overcome with a lot of emotion. I came back to the room and he said, 'Well, write it.' And I did. To me, that was the essence of Wilt as a writer. Write what you feel. If it's sports, write it. If it's not, write it any way. I still have that column upstairs in my files, which I will cherish for a long, long time. ...
"Every May, thereabouts, several of us from the News & Record would go down to Belhaven and fish. Me and Wilt, Jerry Bledsoe, Buck Paysour, Buck's son, Ed Hardin. We were fishing on the Alligator River one day, and Wilt and I were in the boat. We pulled up on this cove where it looked very promising, lot of stumps and stuff. We thought the big bass would be hanging out in there. We're fishing, and there are all these bullrushes up on the bank, probably 8 to 10 feet tall. We see something running back and forth in the bullrushes. All at once, this black bear raises up and looks over the top of the bullrushes at us. I'm sitting in front of the boat. I'm really wondering, 'Is this bear going to come and eat me?' It drops back down and runs back and forth a couple of times and goes to this point, 20 yards or so from us. It jumps into the water and starts swimming. It was probably a mile across the Alligator River. Wilt says, 'That bear's not going to make it. We've got to do something. We've got to save that bear.' We turned the boat around, and we had a cooler. Wilt says, 'Let's take the stuff out of the cooler and we'll throw it to him and the bear can hang on to the cooler.' And we're thinking this is going to work. We followed the bear across the river, and we've got the cooler, ready to throw the cooler to the bear in case he starts going under. The bear swims the mile, hits the bank on the other side and runs up into the woods. And that became one of our great fishing stories from there."
Browning hired McCann in 1981 to cover high school sports. McCann, who is retired, was a 2009 inductee into the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame.
Helen Ross
"At the 1979 GGO, I went out on Sunday to try to follow Jack Renner, a player not too many people knew. I was with some other sportswriters, male sportswriters, and we tried to get inside the ropes. The men were let in, but the marshal wouldn't let me in. I asked him why not, and he said because I didn't have a pad and pencil and wasn't taking notes. I walked a little bit outside the ropes. Then I borrowed a pencil from one of them and I took a pairings sheet and scribbled some stuff and ducked under the ropes, and then the guy couldn't say anything.
"Jack Renner was not in contention by the turn. I ended up having to write a story about George Burns. He finished second at the GGO repeatedly. He was going bonefishing in the Caribbean, so his interview was extremely short. I didn't have enough to write a story. So I tried to follow him into the locker room, and they wouldn't let me in. I went back to speak to the PGA Tour media person, they got me in, and George was like, 'What are you doing in here?'
"I got my story, but I was telling Wilt about this later, and he wrote a letter to the chairman of the GGO."
From Browning's letter: "We believe that her gender has nothing to do with her ability to do her job well except when other people choose to make an issue of it. And that happened to a serious degree on two occasions on the final day."
Browning went on to detail the incidents before concluding: "Obviously, she will still be a woman next year and, most likely, we will take advantage of her considerable talents in attempting to do our best job ever in covering the 1980 GGO."
Ross, whom Browning hired in 1978, worked for the News & Record and now writes for PGATour.com and works with the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
Larry Keech
"Wilt had a certain compassion and empathy for everyone. He did value the readership and focused a lot of his columns with a certain empathy for others. I don't ever remember Wilt purposely saying or writing something that was hypercritical of anybody. Especially critical of his subjects. I don't remember him talking in those terms, either. ...
"His experience with being the beat writer for the Braves colored a good bit of the stories he told. I think he felt a closer kinship to those he covered and to the team itself. Going to find Hank Aaron after Martin Luther King's death: Would I have done that? Would a lot of writers have done that? I don't think so. But Wilt thought to do it at the time and was able to do it in a way that apparently met with Hank Aaron's satisfaction, and yet he got the reaction, which wasn't easy to do under those circumstances."
Keech is a retired sports journalist for the News & Record.
Lenox Rawlings
“The totality of his style was to convey how he felt when he saw something. It was a whole-person experience where he wasn’t just trying to convey facts or details, but it was more of what his emotional interpretation. ...
“He had great qualities as a person and just getting along with people. He could be a tough journalist, but he had a beautiful personality because he understood all the emotions that went into a game or an event.”
Rawlings, a Greensboro resident, retired as a sports columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal and, like Browning and Smallwood, is a member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
Nat Walker
"From my own enjoyment of reading his work, before I got to know him, I had an appreciation for his ability. He seemed like he was reaching out to people. Being the columnist and telling about these great sports people that he wrote about, the reader, at least in my case, I felt that he was talking to me. There was a warmth. ...
"He was a tough newspaper person. He didn't do it in a vindictive way at all. In writing his columns, if he had something to say about some athlete or coach that may not have been favorable, he was willing to do that."