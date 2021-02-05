Remembering Wilt Browning: What they're saying

"Every May, thereabouts, several of us from the News & Record would go down to Belhaven and fish. Me and Wilt, Jerry Bledsoe, Buck Paysour, Buck's son, Ed Hardin. We were fishing on the Alligator River one day, and Wilt and I were in the boat. We pulled up on this cove where it looked very promising, lot of stumps and stuff. We thought the big bass would be hanging out in there. We're fishing, and there are all these bullrushes up on the bank, probably 8 to 10 feet tall. We see something running back and forth in the bullrushes. All at once, this black bear raises up and looks over the top of the bullrushes at us. I'm sitting in front of the boat. I'm really wondering, 'Is this bear going to come and eat me?' It drops back down and runs back and forth a couple of times and goes to this point, 20 yards or so from us. It jumps into the water and starts swimming. It was probably a mile across the Alligator River. Wilt says, 'That bear's not going to make it. We've got to do something. We've got to save that bear.' We turned the boat around, and we had a cooler. Wilt says, 'Let's take the stuff out of the cooler and we'll throw it to him and the bear can hang on to the cooler.' And we're thinking this is going to work. We followed the bear across the river, and we've got the cooler, ready to throw the cooler to the bear in case he starts going under. The bear swims the mile, hits the bank on the other side and runs up into the woods. And that became one of our great fishing stories from there."