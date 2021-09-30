Removing athletics director at UNCG part of 'necessary but hard' decisions, Gilliam says

In 2018-19, the last athletics year that was not affected by the pandemic, UNCG finished No. 255 of 295 universities, and seventh among seven Southern Conference programs, in the Learfield Cup standings that measure overall sports superiority across the nation. In 2017-18, UNCG ranked No. 173 of 292 and was No. 3 among Southern Conference programs.

"What we're looking for in our next athletic director is a seasoned fundraiser, an experienced manager who understands athletic budgets and can be creative with revenue generation," Gilliam said. "As I told the athletics committee, we're a sports program that relies on student fees, and the vagaries of student fees requires a real flexibility and creativity when you budget."

According to the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, student fees account for about $11.2 million, of 62 percent, of the revenue in UNCG's athletics budget. Donor contributions totaled about $1.53 million, or 8 percent.

An undergraduate student on campus who is a North Carolina resident and is taking at least 12 credit hours pays an athletics fee of $390 per semester, or $780 for a full year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.