Ren Stewart named Ragsdale girls basketball coach

Ren Stewart has been named girls basketball coach at Ragsdale, becoming the program's second head coach in less than six months.

Stewart replaces Kris Britton, a former Dudley head coach and Page assistant, who was hired in late March. Britton will serve as an assistant coach.

Stewart previously served as head girls basketball coach at Greensboro Day School and Caldwell Academy. He is a Western Guilford alumnus and played football at Western and at Winston-Salem State.

Britton succeeded Ben Bradford as the Tigers' coach. Bradford stepped down in early March after six highly successful seasons at Ragsdale, but remained on the baseball coaching staff. The Tigers went 109-40 overall and 40-16 in conference play during his tenure.