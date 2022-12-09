Reynolds hires former Southeast Guilford, Bishop McGuinness assistant as head football coach

WINSTON-SALEM — Former Bishop McGuinness and Southeast Guilford assistant Joe Davidyock has been named head football coach at Reynolds, Principal Calvin Freeman and athletics director Brad Fisher announced Friday.

Davidyock succeeds Pat Crowley, who stepped down in November after eight seasons as the Demons' coach.

“We are very excited to bring Coach Davidyock into the Demon family,” Fisher said in a news release. “The energy that Coach will bring to the program and the school as a whole is exciting, and we are looking forward to having him lead our program into this next chapter, especially with our centennial celebrations starting in January.”

Davidyock has been an assistant at Charlotte Mallard Creek for the last three seasons. He began his time with the Mavericks as wide receivers coach, recruiting coordinator and junior varsity offensive coordinator. Davidyock was named JV head coach for the 2021 season, then became varsity offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this year for a Mallard Creek team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs.

Before moving to Charlotte, Davidyock was the quarterbacks coach for Southeast Guilford during the 2018 and 2019 seasons under current Mallard Creek head coach Kennedy Tinsley. In 2018, the Falcons were NCHSAA Class 3-AA runners-up. Before Southeast, he was the quarterbacks coach at Bishop McGuinness during the 2017 season.

Davidyock's first opportunity to coach came with the UNCG club football program from 2015-2016, when he was the offensive coordinator.

A native of Toms River, N.J., Davidyock graduated from Toms River East High School, where he lettered in football and wrestling and served as the captain for the Raiders' football team as a senior. He earned a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from UNCG.

Davidyock will be accompanied by his wife, Rebecca, in the transition to Reynolds. A meet-and-greet with returning players, parents and community members will be held Thursday at the school.