Richard Beard to lead Greensboro Sports Foundation

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Sports Foundation vice chairman Richard Beard has been appointed to the organization’s new position of president and chief executive officer.

“The Foundation is excited that Richard will be fully engaged in focusing his passion for growing sports tourism in our region,” said Mark Prince, chairman of the Greensboro Sports Foundation. “His vast experience and infectious enthusiasm will bode well for our organization in the new role of President and CEO. I look forward to working with Richard as we are now poised to ignite Greensboro Sports Foundation as a driving force in sports-related economic growth for our area.”

The Greensboro Sports Foundation was created in 2018 to lead efforts in hosting major sporting events in the Greensboro area. According to a news release, Beard will lead the Greensboro Sports Foundation in expanding its role in sports tourism to include greater collaboration with local officials and amateur sports organizations to enhance and expand facilities, increase community awareness of sports tourism, assist in the recruiting of major amateur sports events, expand the community volunteer base and continue building Greensboro’s “Tournament Town” brand.

Beard, a Greensboro native, will leave his career with Schulman & Beard Commercial Real Estate.

“My passion for everything Greensboro, coupled with the rich history Greensboro has in amateur sports, makes this truly a dream opportunity for me,” Beard said in a statement. “Greensboro has developed an incredible platform for sports tourism and has a reputation for excellence with hosting major events including ACC and NCAA basketball tournaments, USA Swimming meets, AAU youth sporting events, USA Figure Skating Championships and many others. ... We have a great story to tell and I am ready to let the world know.”

Beard is a former senior project manager with the Greensboro Chamber Economic Development. He also has held positions with the Greensboro Sports Council, Greensboro Sports Commission, War Memorial Commission and Bryan Park Golf Commission. As chairman of the Tournament Host Operating Committee since 2007, Beard has directed more than 800 community volunteers during the hosting of elite championship sporting events.